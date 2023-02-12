Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: 40 wishes, messages and quotes to share with your partner, friend

It's almost time to show your love to the individuals who mean the most to you. You might be stuck for ideas for your printable Valentine's Day cards or even your funny Valentine's Day cards now that the occasion is approaching. We understand that it might be difficult to put into words how important your loved ones are to you when there don't appear to be any suitable words. So, here are some messages and quotes we have gathered to rescue you if you are facing difficulty to express your love to one another.

Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes and messages

Happy Valentine’s Day, my Sunshine, my saviour, my emergency contact. I love You!

The more time I spend with you, the more I think about you, and the more I fall in love with you!

Dear Valentine, I love you more than coffee and croissant.

You are the only person I send heart eyes emojis to.

I never knew what love was until I met you.

Happy Valentine’s Day- You are and will always be my happily ever after.

Whenever I feel down, or feel like giving up, your love keeps me going.

Happy Valentine's Day to the most incredible, beautiful, smart woman I know.

I want you to know that you are the one. Be my one and only Valentine.

Love is being stupid together.

Every long song is about you and only you. Happy Valentine’s Day

You are not my Valentine but my best friend, my partner in crime. Life is incomplete without you.

Love can be defined in one word- You!

Our love story beats all the movie love stories, it’s my favourite.

You are that one person. In my entire life, I've never been more certain about anything.

I fell in love with you because of all the little small things you do without being aware of it.

Your hand is the pillow I need when I go to sleep.

Thank you for being the reason for my smile and laugh.

I am yours and you are mine. Sorry, no refund now!

I’m so lucky and thankful to God for finding me a weirdo.

Swiping you right was one of the best decisions I ever took.

I’m so lucky to be in love with my best friend.

Do you know how I fell in love with you? Because you are the only one I can stand for more than 6 hours.

Through all the seasons, through all of the time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

I know loving me isn’t always the easiest. But trust me, I’m worth it.

Happy Valentine’s Day! You bring out the best version of me.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my ride-or-die.

After so many years, you still make me laugh out loud.

My heart belongs to only You.

Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin.

Valentine’s Day 2023: Quotes