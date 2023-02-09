Happy Teddy Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share

Happy Teddy Day

Teddy Day is a day celebrated as part of Valentine's Week, which is observed annually on February 10th. On this day, people exchange teddy bears as gifts to express love, affection, and warmth towards their partners. Teddy bears are considered as a symbol of comfort and security, and giving a teddy bear to someone special is a way to show them that they are loved and cared for. People often pair the gift of a teddy bear with flowers, chocolates, and cards to make it a more memorable and meaningful gesture.

Here are some messages you can use to wish someone a Happy Teddy Day:

Happy Teddy Day 2023: WhatsApp messages

Wishing you a Teddy Bear hug on this special day, filled with love and joy! Happy Teddy Day!

Sending you a soft and cuddly Teddy to make your day a little bit brighter. Happy Teddy Day!

On this Teddy Day, I want you to know that you mean the world to me and that I'm always here for you, just like a Teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day!

A Teddy bear is a symbol of love, comfort, and care, just like you are to me. Happy Teddy Day!

On this special day, let's celebrate the love that we share, just like we would cuddle up with a Teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy Day 2023: Quotes

A teddy bear is your childhood wrapped up in faded yellow fur, and as such, he commands affection long after he is outgrown.”

Whoever said “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” would retract that statement after seeing the sparkle in Teddy’s eyes.”

Anyone who has looked a teddy bear in the face will recognize the friendly twinkle in his knowing look.

Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are already stuffed with love. I am your Teddy with a big heart. Happy Teddy Day.

Do not close your eyes to the one who opened your heart. Happy teddy bear day.

Happy Teddy Day: Wishes

On The Soft Occasion Of Teddy Day, I Want To Wish My Soft Teddy, With My Soft Wishes And Blessings. Happy Teddy Day.

This teddy bear is a sign, That you will be forever mine. Happy Teddy Day.

By giving you this teddy, I want to show I am ready to make you mine and fill my life with sunshine. Happy Teddy Day.

To my cutest cuddly wife, Who is certainly my life, This teddy bear is a sign that you will be forever mine. Happy Teddy Day!

You may not be able to hug me but you can surely hug this teddy bear whenever you feel like hugging me. Happy Teddy Day to my Sweetheart.