Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, greetings to send to your loved ones

In the ongoing season of love, we have already celebrated February 7 as Rose Day, February 8 as Propose Day, February 9 as Chocolate Day, and now, we have February 10 as Teddy Day as the fourth day to celebrate love in Valentine's Week 2022. On this day, couples gift each other a cuddly and fluffy teddy bear. But do you know how teddy bears came into being? That too is an interesting story.

The teddy bear was invented in honour of US President Theodore Roosevelt. It all began when Roosevelt was on a bear hunting trip in Mississippi on November 14, 1902. However, he'd failed to locate a single bear. One of Roosevelt's assistants caught a black bear, tied it, and asked him to shoot it. However, Roosevelt thought it was unsportsmanlike and refused to shoot the bear. The news spread like wildfire and also made it on newspapers as cartoons. A toy shop owner who made stuffed animals seized upon the idea and created the world's first 'Teddy Bear'.

Here are some messages that you can send to your special someone on Teddy Day:

1. Happy Teddy Day to my dear Valentine, Because you're the teddy bear of my life, Forever by my side and ready with a hug, Because you give me the warmth and make me smile, and fill my days with sunshine.

2. On this Teddy Day, I promise that I will remain your teddy bear always and forever!

3. Giving you a big fat fluffy teddy so that you never feel my absence. Happy Teddy Day sweetheart, love you!

4. You’re In My Heart And In My Thought wherever I May go. On Teddy Day, I’d Like To Say I Care More Than You Know my love

5. In this special Valentine's week, On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, there never will be another you!

6. This cute little teddy is a gift from me to show you how much I love you. Happy Teddy Day!

7. When a touch could heal a wound. When eyes could speak volumes. When a smile can confirm I'm there. Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU'. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

8. You are the twinkle of my eyes; the smile on my lips; the joy of my face; Without you I am incomplete. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

9. It's Teddy Bear Day I just wanted to say "I LOVE YOU BEARY MUCH!"

10. Sending a teddy to my cutest cuddly beloved who is certainly my life. Happy Teddy Day my love!

11. By gifting you this teddy I want to show I am ready to make you mine and fill my life with sunshine.

12. A room without a teddy is like a face without a smile. Happy Teddy Bear Day, my love.

13. To the cutest teddy I know - I love you, miss your bear hugs.Happy Teddy Day!

14. A message of appreciation for my 'bear'y cute cuddly bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

15. A Teddy Bear reminds me of you. It’s soft and warm like you. Happy Teddy Day!