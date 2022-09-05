Search icon
Happy Teachers Day 2022: Twitter Reactions from Top Politicians and Celebs

Prime Minister, Vice President and others expressed gratitude to all teachers who have contributed towards 'shaping minds and building our nation'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Every year, India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 to honour teachers and their mentors who helped their students to understand valuable lessons. They inculcate good values and impart wisdom into our life. There are no words to express our gratitude to our beloved teacher, therefore we dedicate this day to our teachers who helped us to build a bright future. 
Commemorating this day, internet users thanked all of the teachers on Twitter.
 
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and the first Vice President on his birth anniversary, writing: "He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian."
Expressing his gratitude to teachers for "their remarkable efforts" in shaping minds and building the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti."
 
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and wrote, "On Teachers Day let us honour all teachers, but specially remember the one whose birthday it is and who served as our First Citizen."

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, sent his best wishes to all the teachers and coaches who help their students by serving as continual motivators.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee wished their teachers for their contributions to their lives on the occasion.

Sonu Sood wrote in his tribute to his mother that he had started his journey down the route that his mother had shown him.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted that there is no one he has met in life from whom he has not learnt something.

 

 

First-image
Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia
