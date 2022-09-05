Happy Teachers Day 2022: Twitter Reactions from Top Politicians and Celebs

I pay my tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and the first Vice President on his birth anniversary today. He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/3u9A9b6P39 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 5, 2020
We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2020
On #TeachersDay let us honour all teachers, but specially remember the one whose birthday it is and who served as our First Citizen: pic.twitter.com/B0YLag7YKU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 5, 2020
Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, sent his best wishes to all the teachers and coaches who help their students by serving as continual motivators.
Happy Teacher's day to all the teachers and coaches who encourage us and stand by us by being our constant pillar of support. ☺️ #HappyTeachersDay — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2020
Actor Manoj Bajpayee wished their teachers for their contributions to their lives on the occasion.
I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !! happy teachers day!!!— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 5, 2020
Sonu Sood wrote in his tribute to his mother that he had started his journey down the route that his mother had shown him.
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted that there is no one he has met in life from whom he has not learnt something.
There is no one I have ever met in my life, from whom I have not learned something...
To you all—#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/7uAbhFChUJ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2020