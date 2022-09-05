Happy Teachers Day 2022: Twitter Reactions from Top Politicians and Celebs

Every year, India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 to honour teachers and their mentors who helped their students to understand valuable lessons. They inculcate good values and impart wisdom into our life. There are no words to express our gratitude to our beloved teacher, therefore we dedicate this day to our teachers who helped us to build a bright future.

Commemorating this day, internet users thanked all of the teachers on Twitter.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and the first Vice President on his birth anniversary, writing: "He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian."

Expressing his gratitude to teachers for "their remarkable efforts" in shaping minds and building the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti."

