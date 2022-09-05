Search icon
Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Best wishes and messages to share on Teachers’ Day

Here are some handpicked messages and wishes to share with your teachers on the special occasion of Teachers' day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Teachers mentor us from the moment we enter our nursery schools, away from our parents, until we graduate. They have shaped us and shown us the right path to choose in life. Teachers have always encouraged us for the correct thing and taught us lessons to follow in our daily life and have inspired us throughout. 
Let us convey our wishes to our beloved teachers to express our heartfelt gratitude on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.
 
  1. You are a friend, inspiration, philosopher and guide who moulded us into one person. We all will always be obliged and grateful for your support.
  2. Happy Teachers’ Day!
  3. Words will never be able to express our gratitude for having you as our teachers or the wisdom you have imparted to us. Happy Teachers’ Day.
  4. I've learned more from you than from the books. You've shown me the basics of living. You are a blessing in my life! Happy Teachers’ Day.
  5. Wishing you joy and happiness, you are an amazing teacher, and you only deserve the best. 
  6. You are my life's ignitor, inspiration, compass, and candle. I'm grateful beyond words that you are my teacher. Happy Teachers’ Day.
    Also Read:     Happy Teachers' Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook status, messages and greetings
  7. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have a teacher like you who not only encourages me to work for my goal but also stands by me at every turn. Today I honour you for being a selfless person in the class, generous, devoted, and diligent. I'm honoured to be your student. Happy Teachers’ day.
  8. Sir/Ma’am, you are the pinnacle of knowledge and diligence. I would be quite grateful to God if I can become half of you. Happy teachers day to the most respected teacher!
  9. The greatest gift any student can receive is a kind and understanding teacher like you. To the very end, we will always be grateful for everything. Happy Teachers’ Day.
  10. You have been a great mentor in my life. There is no other person who can show me the righteous path and teach me valuable lessons like you. I will always be grateful to you. Happy Teachers’ day!
  11. Happy teachers day! It has been an honour to get to learn so many things from you; thanks for inspiring me! 

