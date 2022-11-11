Happy Singles' Day 2022: History, significance, funny messages, to celebrate singlehood

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Today, November 11, China will observe Singles' Day or Bachelors' Day. Singles' Day makes fun of couples and festivals that cater to them. The date, November 11, was selected because the number 1, which is a Chinese Internet slang term for single man who does not add "branches" to the family tree, resembles a lone stick.

Singles’ Day: History and significance

Since Singles' Day always falls on November 11, the date 11/11 has special meaning since it symbolises four ones, or four singles, standing together. Literally, the term means "single sticks holiday." This whole thing began as a sort of anti-Valentine's Day when four single male students from China's Nanjing University's Mingcaowuzhu dorm talked about how they could break up the pattern of being single and embrace it.

According to reports, all four of them decided that November 11 would be a day of activities and festivities honouring being bachelor and gave it the name "Bachelors' day." These events began to attract both men and women and quickly expanded throughout the university and then to other campuses, contributing to the name change.

Singles' Day, which was initially created as an alternative to couple-centric holidays and as a way to celebrate being single, is today a time when single people can get together for parties and other social activities. The Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba gave consumers another incentive to celebrate the day by offering drastically reduced goods on its website for 24 hours starting at midnight on November 11, 2009, which helped this day become so popular in the first decade of the twenty-first century.

Singles’ Day: WhatsApp wishes and funny messages to celebrate singlehood

If you are single then enjoy solitude as your favourite partner. Happy singlehood!

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Chocolates are cheaper than dinner for two.Wishing you a very Happy Singles' Day.

Staying single doesn't mean that there was a lack of options. It means that you decided to be on your own. Happy Singles' Day to you.

Love is in the air, and I don't want to breathe. Happy Singles' Day.

It is not an easy decision to stay single, and it is definitely not for the faint-hearted. I wish all the single people out there a very Happy Singles' Day.

Single people always live life on their own terms and that is the reason for their happiness. Happy Bechelor's Day.

"Love is a trap. When it appears, we see only its light, not its shadows." - Paulo Coelho.

