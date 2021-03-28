Happy Shab-e-Barat 2021: Importance, relevance, wishes, quotes and shayaris to send to your loved ones

Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims all across the world. It is a night of Fortune and Forgiveness. Shab e-Barat is on the 14th night of the eighth month in the Islamic calendar - Sha'aban. Shab e-Barat, which takes place on the full moon is dependent on the sighting of the previous new moon signifying the start of the month of Sha'aban. This is year, it is being celebrated on March 28 night and ends on March 29. In Islam, Shab-e-Barat means the night of forgiveness or the Day of Atonement. It is considered to be the night when God forgives sinners.

It is believed that on this night Allah forgives anyone who asks for it. According to the Hadeeth or sayings of Prophet Muhammad, Shab-e-Barat is also the night when Allah blesses people for the year ahead. On Shab-e-Barat, people wish each other ''Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.''

‘Shab’ is a Persian word for the night while ‘Barat’ in Arabic stands for salvation and forgiveness and Muslims believe that on this night, Allah decides people’s fortune for the year ahead, their sustenance and whether they will have the opportunity to perform Hajj (pilgrimage).

The day is also known as Shab-e-Raat, Bara’a Night, Mid-Sha’ban, Barat Night, Cheragh e Brat (light), Berat Kandili or Nisfu Syaaban (in Southeastern Asian Muslims) or Laylat al-Baraat.

Shab-e-Barat 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages you can share:

*Rehmaton ki aai hai raat, dua hai aap sada rahen aabad. Dua mein rakhna humein bhi yaad, mubarak ho aapko Shab-E-Barat.

*If you can forgive yourself, then you can forgive everyone. This is the best gift that you can give to yourself this Shab e Barat.

*On the middle night of Sha’ban (Shab-e-Barat), Allah most high descends to the lowest heaven and remits more sins than the hair of the goats of Banu Qalb.- Sayyida Aisha (R.A)

*Aaj raat Shab-E-Raat hai, hamara Nama-E-Amal tabdeel hone wala hi. Yaani humari zindagi ki 1 or kitaab band hone wali hai. Main nahi chahta ki meri kitaab aap se maafi mangne se pehle band ho jay.

*Agar mujh se koi ghalti ho gai ho toh plz dil se maaf kr dena. Shab-e-Barat MubarakShab-E-Barat Mubarak to all my friends and family members and please remember me in your prayers.

*Allah Pak plans about our future on Shab-e-Barat night like about our life and death in coming times of the year…

*Shab-e-Barat Night is blessing night so please focus on your prayers, and say thanks to Allah Pak with Nafal Namaz.

*I wish you a special night, please remember me in your prayers. Happy Shab-e-Barat

*Allah, you have given me a beautiful life and a blessed night, please make my future bright.

*On this wonderful night, focus on prayers and remember to be thankful to Allah Pak with Nafal Namaz.

*Tonight it is the night of the highest, remember me in your prayers. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak!

*On this Shab-E-Barat Night, may Allah provide you with comfort, packages of happiness and a heart to help other people.

Shab-e-Barat 2021 Shayari:

Qismat Badal Jayegi Zara Dil Se Dua Karo, Dunya Bhi Hil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo, Din Raat Main Ik Lamha Qabuliyat Ki Ghari Hai, Manzil Bhi Mil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

Hawa ko khushbuFiza ko mausumChaman ko gul mubarakAapko humari taraf se Shab-e-Barat mubarak.

Rehmaton ki hai ye raat,Namazon ka rakhna sath,Manwa lena rab se har baat,Duaon men rakhna yaad,Mubarak ho aap ko Shab-e-Barat.

Ya Allah, Main Tujhse Mangta Hun, Aisi Maafi Jiske Baad Gunah Na Ho, Aisi Sehat Jiske Baad Bimari Na Ho, Aisi Raza Jiske Baad Koi Narazgi Na Ho - Aameen. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.