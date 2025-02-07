Here are 30 romantic wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and quotes to share on Rose Day 2025.

Happy Rose Day 2025: Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, marking the start of the celebration of love. On this day, couples exchange roses and heartfelt messages to express their feelings. Each rose colour carries a unique meaning—red symbolises deep love, yellow represents friendship, pink conveys admiration, and white signifies peace. Whether you are celebrating with your significant other or expressing affection for a loved one, sending a sweet message along with a beautiful rose can make their day extra special. Here are 30 romantic wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and quotes to share on Rose Day 2025.

Happy Rose Day 2025: Wishes

Wishing you a Rose Day as beautiful as you are! May our love bloom like the freshest rose.

Just like a rose spreads its fragrance, you fill my life with love and happiness. Happy Rose Day!

May this Rose Day bring endless love and joy into our lives. I love you forever!

A red rose for my love, to tell you how precious you are to me. Happy Rose Day!

You are the most beautiful rose in my life. Sending you love and warm wishes on Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day 2025: WhatsApp Messages

Sending you a bouquet of love wrapped with happiness and tied with my heart. Happy Rose Day!

Just like a rose, you make my life more colourful and fragrant. Love you always!

Every petal of a rose tells a story of love and affection. Here’s my heart to you!

May our love bloom brighter and stronger like a beautiful rose. Happy Rose Day!

On this Rose Day, I promise to always keep you close and never let our love fade away.

Happy Rose Day 2025: Quotes

"A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world." – Leo Buscaglia

"Love and a red rose can’t be hidden." – Thomas Holcroft

"The rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart." – Unknown

"Love is like a rose. It looks beautiful on the outside but has hidden thorns." – Unknown

"A rose must remain with the sun and the rain or its lovely promise won’t come true." – Ray Evans

Happy Rose Day 2025: Greetings

Just like this rose, our love will never wither but blossom with each passing day.

To the most special person in my life, wishing you a Rose Day full of love and warmth.

Roses may fade, but my love for you will always remain fresh and blooming.

You are my sunshine, my love, and the most beautiful flower in my life. Happy Rose Day!

Like a rose, your love fills my life with fragrance and joy. Love you forever!

Also read: Rose Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance of each rose colour ahead of Valentine's day