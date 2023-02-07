Happy Rose Day 2023: Significance of different coloured roses on 1st day of Valentine's day

Happy Rose Day 2023

Valentine's week begins with Rose Day. On the first day of Valentine's Day, February 7, that is, on the occasion of Rose Day, couples give roses to their partners and bring out the fragrance and beauty of roses in their relationship and love. But Rose Day is not only a festival of the loving couple. Only couples do not celebrate Rose Day by giving roses to their partner. You can celebrate Rose Day by giving roses to friends and close ones. But if you are giving roses to someone other than your partner, then choose the colour of the rose correctly as each rose has its own meaning and significance.

Also read: Happy Rose Day 2023: Here's how you can celebrate the day in a long-distance relationship

Know the significance of different colored roses:

Red rose

Red rose is considered a symbol of love. If you love someone, then you can express your love by giving him red roses.

Pink rose

If you like someone, then you can give him pink rose or pink rose. There is another meaning of pink rose color, that is friendship. If a friend of yours gives you a pink rose, it means that he considers this friendship important and is thanking you for this friendship.

Yellow rose

If someone gives you a yellow rose, it means that they want to be friends with you. Yellow roses are a symbol of friendship and new beginnings.

Orange rose

Orange rose is a symbol of expression of love. That is, if you like someone, then you can try to tell him what is on your mind by giving him an orange rose.

White rose

White color is a symbol of peace. Similarly, a white rose is a symbol of moving forward by erasing grievances. If you want to apologize to someone, then you can give him white roses on Rose Day.

Black Rose

Black rose is a symbol of enmity. A rose of this color represents hatred. Valentine's Day is the week of love, so black rose is not the right occasion to give on Rose Day.