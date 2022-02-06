Happy Rose Day 2022: From red, white to lavender, know what different colours of a rose mean

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, lovebirds and couples are set forth to celebrate their romance and love. The festivities have begun with Rose Day. The first day of Valentine's Week is all about beautiful roses. Celebrated on February 7 every year, Rose Day heralds the week ahead filled with gifts and romance.

For the unversed, Valentine’s week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14.

On Rose Day, one of the most beautiful flowers dominates the market. But, did you know that the colour of each rose has a different meaning and stands for the relationship you would want to have with your loved one? Here, we tell you what significance different-coloured roses have. Well, read on to know more about roses and their colours:

Red Rose

Safe bait as a gift for your significant other. The red rose is a clear expression of love and desire. This is an ideal way to let your loved ones and the world know how much you love them.

Orange Rose

Orange rose stands for passion and energy. Pair these with red roses to signify both love and passion.

Lavender Rose

This rare rose stands for ‘love at first sight.’ Were you just struck by Cupid's arrow? This should be your gift of choice today.

Yellow Rose

The yellow rose signifies friendship. Give this to your best friend to depict your close bond. There is a catch here. Since yellow roses are also known to stand for infidelity, you might want to be careful while giving them to your partner.

Peach Rose

The peach colour rose signifies modesty and hints at that first blush of love. This is an ideal choice to offer your affection to your crush for the first time.

White Rose

The white rose stands for purity, chastity and innocence. Thus, white roses are used either during weddings or funerals.

Pink Rose

Pink stands for admiration and grace. It is usually offered to a friend or someone who is about to cross the line into the relationship realm with you.