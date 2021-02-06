Happy Rose Day 2021: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, SMS, couplets to send to your dear one

Come February 7 and the week of love and romance - Valentine's Day Week begins. Rose Day is celebrated on February 7 every year and this day, which is the first day of the lovely, endearing week, is where people express their affection for their loved ones by giving them a gift of roses.

So, on this day, if you wish to convey your feelings to someone special, a beautiful message along with a bunch of exquisite roses can add some extra spark!

Here are some Rose Day WhatsApp messages, quotes, short poems for you to share with your special one:

1) Sending you a bunch of roses on this day to express my love for you which is as deep, pure, and beautiful. Happy Rose Day!

2) I am gifting you a bunch of these roses because you are as beautiful as these roses. Happy Rose Day, Love!

3) I am sending red roses to my dream girl just to let her know that she is as precious to me as flowers are to bees.

4) There is no feeling, more comforting and consoling than knowing you are right next to the one you love. Happy Rose Day, dear.

5) If I have a bunch of roses I will put a plastic one in it and give it to you, and say 'Our Friendship shall live till the last rose dries'.

6) I cannot be with you, so I am sending this bunch of roses to fill your life with the fragrance of my love.

7) Happy Rose Day, my darling, my sweetheart!

8) A rose is not just a flower but also a symbol of true love. It shows that true love never ends. Happy Rose Day!

9) A rose doesn’t mean just proposing love. It also means

R- RareO- OnesS- SupportingE- Entire life

10) When I am in your company, I forget all my sorrows and pain. May we never part. Happy Rose Day!

Wish you all a very Happy Rose Day!