Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on 75th Gantantra Diwas

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on 75th Gantantra Diwas

This year, India marks 75th Republic Day with these wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, and more.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Republich Day 2024: India is poised to celebrate its 75th Republic Day with immense pride and a renewed sense of unity. The significance of January 26th lies in its commemoration of the enactment of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the nation's transformation into a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. This day stands as a powerful symbol of the enduring spirit of the nation, highlighting the core principles of justice, liberty, and fraternity.

The annual observance goes beyond a mere national ceremony; it serves as a passionate expression of unity, diversity, and a shared commitment to progress. More than just formal parades and flag hoisting, it embodies a collective acknowledgment of a dynamic tapestry woven over 75 years—a tapestry enriched with threads of diversity, resilience, and progress.

Here are the wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, and more to share with your loved ones. 

Republic Day 2024: WhatsApp messages

This Republic Day, let us make a promise that we will not let the hard sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We will work hard to make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day.

Let's feel grateful to be part of such a beautiful country with a rich heritage and culture. Happy Republic Day.

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day.

The diversity of our nation is one of its major strengths. This Republic Day, commit to pooling our diverse experience for the growth of India. Happy Republic Day.

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2024.

Republic Day 2024: Wishes

May the spirit of Republic Day inspire us to work for the welfare of our nation and its people. Happy Republic Day 2024!

On this Republic Day, let us renew our commitment to uphold the ideals of our Constitution and make India a shining example of democracy and diversity. Happy Republic Day 2024!

Republic Day is a time to reflect on our past achievements, present challenges, and future goals. It is a time to celebrate our nation’s glory, honour, and pride. Happy Republic Day 2024!

On this Republic Day, let us salute the brave souls who laid down their lives for our freedom and dignity. Let us pay homage to the architects of our Constitution who gave us the rights and duties of citizenship. Happy Republic Day 2024!

Republic Day is a day to rejoice in the beauty and richness of our culture and heritage. It is a day to appreciate the diversity and harmony of our society and nation. Happy Republic Day 2024!

Republic Day 2024: Quotes

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

WWE’s Vince McMahon accused of rape, sex trafficking by former employee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE