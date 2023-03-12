Happy Rang Panchami 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and quotes to share

Happy Rang Panchami 2023: Wishes, whatsapp messages, greeting and quotes

The holy festival of Rang Panchami has special importance in Sanatan Dharma. According to the Hindu calendar, the holy festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. This time the auspicious festival of Rangpanchami is today i.e. March 12, 2023, on Sunday. Panchami Tithi started on March 11, Saturday at 10:05 pm, it will end today i.e. March 12, Sunday, at 10:01 pm. According to mythological texts, on this day all the Gods and Goddesses come to earth and play Holi.

It is believed that by worshipping Lord Krishna and Radha Rani on the occasion of Rangpanchami, all the wishes are fulfilled and all the obstacles in life come to an end. This gives freedom from all the defects of the horoscope (Happy Rang Panchami Quotes). On this day, by duly worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and lighting a ghee lamp, the path to getting wealth increases. It is said that chanting the mantras of the Sun God 108 times on the day of Rangpanchami makes the Sun strong.

On this day a special type of food is prepared at home, which is called Puran Holi. The special thing is that, on this day colour is not applied but the colour is blown in the air, due to which Tamogun and Rajogun are annihilated. In such a situation, through this article, we have brought great wishes, quotes and poetry for you on the occasion of Rangpanchami, you can send it to your friends, near and dear ones and wish them a very happy Rangpanchami.

Happy Rang Panchami 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages

While we gear up to celebrate the festival, here are a few wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious day:

May this Rang Panchami bring the color of joy and prosperity in your life.

“There are 365 days in a year and you will meet all the colors of life throughout the year: The blue, the black, the pink… Only blue is not a life, only pink is not a life, only black is not a life ! Life is all the colours!” ― Mehmet Murat Ildan

Happy Rang Panchami to you and your loved ones. May the color of happiness never fade from your lives.

“The different shades of colors present cultural diversity.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita, Think Great: Be Great!

This Rang Panchami, let's pledge to strive for joy, good health and a whole lot of colors in life.

“Life isn't black and white, but you can't call it colorful either. It is actually what you make of it, so how you look at it matters a lot.” ― Prem Jagyasi, Carve Your Life: Live a great life with carvism

Happy Rang Panchami! Go out and start playing! It's the time to have fun with colours.

“Be a Colorless and Mingle in everyone's Life” – Samar Sudha

This Rang Panchami, activate the inner child in you, and bring a lot of joy and happiness to your heart.