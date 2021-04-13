Happy Ramadan 2021: Moon sighted in India, fasting to begin on April 14, know other important details

On Tuesday (April 13), Muslims across the globe marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan by offering prayers and observing a fast.

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia on Sunday announced that the first fast of the month of Ramadan in Gulf region will be on Tuesday, April 13.

As India observes the first fast one day after Saudi Arabia, this year Ramadan in the country will begin on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 and end on the evening of May 12, 2021.

The moon India was sighted on the evening on April 12 and Muslims across the country will observe their first fast or Roza, tomorrow.

During fasting, one is not supposed to eat or drink anything before the sun set. People wake up before sun rise to have their first meal known as ‘Sehri’ and they break their fast with the evening meal called ‘Iftaar’.

The pious month of Ramadan falls in the ninth month of Islamic calendar and it starts after the sighting of the crescent moon. The next day after Ramadan marks the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Timings for Sehri and Iftaar:

As per IslamicFinder.com

April 14, Wed – 04:35 am and 06:47 pm

April 15, Thu – 04:34 am and 06:48 pm

April 16, Fri – 04:33 am and 06:48 pm

April 17, Sat – 04:31 am and 06:49 pm

April 18, Sun – 04:30 am and 06:49 pm

April 19, Mon – 04:29 am and 06:50 pm

April 20, Tue – 04:28 am and 06:50 pm

April 21, Wed – 04:26 am and 06:51 pm

April 22, Thu – 04:25 am and 06:52 pm

April 23, Fri – 04:24 am and 06:52 pm

April 24, Sat – 04:23 am and 06:53 pm

April 25, Sun – 04:22 am and 06:53 pm

April 26, Mon – 04:21 am and 06:54 pm

April 27, Tue – 04:19 am and 06:55 pm

April 28, Wed – 04:18 am and 06:55 pm

April 29, Thu – 04:17 am and 06:56 pm

April 30, Fri – 04:16 am and 06:56 pm

May 01, Sat – 04:15 am and 06:57 pm

May 02, Sun – 04:14 am and 06:58 pm

May 03, Mon – 04:13 am and 06:58 pm

May 04, Tue – 04:12 am and 06:59 pm

May 05, Wed – 04:11 am and 06:59 pm

May 06, Thu – 04:10 am and 07:00 pm

May 07, Fri – 04:09 am and 07:01 pm

May 08, Sat – 04:08 am and 07:01 pm

May 09, Sun – 04:07 am and 07:02 pm

May 10, Mon – 04:06 am and 07:02 pm

May 11, Tue – 04:05 am and 07:03 pm

May 12, Wed – 04:04 am and 07:04 pm

May 13, Thu – 04:03 am and 07:04 pm

Here’s wishing our readers a very happy Ramadan.