Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 60 Rakhi wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings for brothers, sisters

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Here are the top 60 Raksha Bandhan wishes, messages and quotes.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Rakhi symbolises the bond (bandhan) of mutual protection (raksha) between brother and sister, with special emphasis on the role of the brother in protecting the sister.

According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Shravan, which usually falls in August in the Gregorian calendar. The practice of tying the Raksha Sutra has a very old history. The ancient Atharvaveda mentions tying the pratisara, a protective thread used in rituals.

Top 60 Raksha Bandhan Wishes, Messages and Quotes:

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Wishes

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with love, laughter, and lifelong memories.

Happy Rakhi! May the bond between us grow stronger each year.

May this Raksha Bandhan bring endless joy and success to your life.

Wishing my sibling a day as special as our bond. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May your life be full of happiness, good health, and prosperity. Happy Rakhi!

On this Raksha Bandhan, I promise to always stand by you.

Wishing you a lifetime of love and care. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May our bond remain unbreakable forever. Happy Rakhi!

This Raksha Bandhan, I pray for your success and well-being.

Wishing you a beautiful Rakhi day surrounded by love and warmth.

May the joy of Raksha Bandhan stay with you forever.

Happy Rakhi to my forever protector and best friend.

On this Raksha Bandhan, I send you my love and blessings.

May this sacred thread strengthen our bond each year.

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and success.

Happy Raksha Bandhan! You are my pride and my strength.

May your path be blessed with love and light.

Wishing you endless blessings this Rakhi and always.

May our relationship keep blossoming like a flower.

Happy Raksha Bandhan! You are my greatest gift in life.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Messages

This Rakhi, I just want you to know you mean the world to me.

The thread may be small, but it carries my love forever.

You’re not just my sibling, you’re my best friend for life.

This Raksha Bandhan, I’m grateful for every memory we’ve shared.

No matter the distance, our bond remains unbreakable.

You’ve been my protector, guide, and partner in crime since day one.

Our fights never last long because love always wins.

This Rakhi reminds me of all our childhood laughter.

You’ve stood by me through thick and thin — thank you.

You are my shield, my cheerleader, and my safe place.

I promise to always be there for you, no matter what.

This Raksha Bandhan, I’m sending you a hug wrapped in love.

Every time I see the Rakhi on your wrist, I feel blessed.

You’re the reason my life feels complete.

You’ve always inspired me to be the best version of myself.

Even if life takes us far apart, our hearts stay close.

I’m lucky to have a sibling who’s also my best friend.

You are my forever partner in life’s adventures.

This Rakhi, I thank you for being my constant support.

I couldn’t imagine life without your love and care.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Quotes

Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet. – Vietnamese Proverb

Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero. – Marc Brown

A sibling is a lens through which you see your childhood. – Ann Hood

There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother. – Astrid Alauda

Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. – Amy Li

What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them. – Esther M. Friesner

Sisters and brothers just happen, we don’t get to choose them, but they become one of life’s greatest blessings. – Unknown

The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out of his nose. – Garrison Keillor

Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation. – Pamela Dugdale

Being brother and sister means being there for each other. – Unknown

Our roots say we’re siblings, our hearts say we’re friends. – Unknown

A brother is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit. – Unknown

A sister is both your mirror and your opposite. – Elizabeth Fishel

No one knows you like your sibling does. – Unknown

Side by side or miles apart, siblings are always connected by heart. – Unknown

Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together. – Sam Levenson

The bond between siblings is woven with love, laughter, and shared memories. – Unknown

A brother’s love is the strongest armour a sister can wear. – Unknown

A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. – Marion C. Garretty

Siblings are different flowers from the same garden. – Unknown

