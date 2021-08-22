Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, status updates for your brother and sister

Brothers and sisters might fight all the time but Rakhsha Bandhan is one such celebration that reunites them every year, with the promise of love and support. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year to honour the brother-sister bond. This is a festival where a sister ties 'Rakhi' on her brother's wrist, for his protection, and the brother, in return, promises to protect her from evil.

On this occasion, a sister ties a strand of Rakhi on her brother's wrist, which signifies the bond of the duo, and the festival is called Raksha Bandhan. It is observed every year on Purnima (full moon) day of the month of Shravan of the Hindi calendar. This year, Rakshabandhan is being celebrated on August 22.

For your sisters and brothers, living far away, here are some WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish them a very happy Raksha Bandhan:

- We fight, steal each other's food but we help one another, we share our worst fears and biggest secrets, we listen and don’t judge. I am glad to have you around! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- Happy Raksha Bandhan. May God bless you and protect you from all evil.

- Happy Raksha Bandhan. Thank you for staying by my side and always helping me through my ups and downs!

- I couldn't have had a better brother/sister, Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- Your happiness is my world. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- In the face of brother/sister, you are my best friend! Happy Rakshabandhan1

- It was wonderful growing up with someone like you; someone to bank upon, someone to rely on, someone to tell everything! I love you sister/brother, Happy Raksha Bandhan!