Happy Propose Day 2023: Express your heartfelt feelings, send WhatsApp wishes, quotes, to special someone

Propose Day 2023: People are getting ready to celebrate the day of love with a lot of fanfare as Valentine's Week has begun. Tomorrow, many will celebrate Propose Day after marking Rose Day, the beginning of Valentine's Day, on February 7. This year's Propose Day is on February 8th. As the name implies, people express their true feelings to their crush on this day. On this day, many people even propose to their significant other, promising them an unbreakable bond.

Here are some wishes, messages, and greetings you can send to partners or crushes on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms if you intend to convey your feelings for them on Propose Day 2023. You can send your significant other some heartfelt SMS or WhatsApp messages to show them how much you care.

Make an effort to make the date special by sending your crush a romantic message to ask them out. So, for those who are unsure of how to express their feelings to their partner, we have made it simple for you.

Happy Propose Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, SMS to send to special someone

I saw more than just you when I looked into your eyes. I could see my present, my future, and my days to come... Will you ever be mine because I love you?

Could you please get me a band-aid? because when I fell in love with you, I scraped my knee. Could you be mine? Happy Propose Day!

I've found the one I was looking for in you. My heart now yearns to ask you to marry me, so on this Propose Day, all I want to say is "Will you be mine?"

If I stole your heart and you stole mine, wouldn't that be the ideal crime?

I want to spend the rest of my life with you because I can't imagine living without you. Let's live out the remainder of our days together.

All I ever wanted was someone to love me, someone to be there for me, someone who would be true, and all I ever wanted was someone like you. Dear, Happy Propose Day!

I'm not interested in spending time with you. I am unable to live without you. Never leave my life, please. Happy Propose Day.

If roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found. But roses are red and violets are blue. All I want to say is, I love you!