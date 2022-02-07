Happy Propose Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, SMS to send to your loved ones

The season of love begins today, February 7 with Valentine's Week 2022. While the first day of the week is celebrated as Rose Day, the second day of the week, on February 8, is celebrated as Propose Day. It's the perfect day to express your feelings and liking to your crush or your loved ones. You can express your love for your beloved by sending them some adorable messages and wishes on WhatsApp or Instagram.

These gladdening messages will help you to reach closer to your loved one's heart and we hope, you end up spending the whole Valentine's Week together!

Here are some messages that you can send to your special someone on Propose Day:

1. Wouldn’t it be a perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine? Happy Propose Day!

2. Excuse me, do you have a band-aid? Because I scraped my knee when I fell in love with you. Will you be mine? Happy Propose Day!

3. In you, I have found the one I was looking for. My heart now longs to propose you and on this Propose Day, I want to simply ask, 'Will you be mine?'

4. There are many love stories in this world, but ours is the sweetest. It is sweet because you are in this love story. Will you be with me forever?

5. Love is like a cloud. Love is like a dream. Love is one word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true. Because I found love when I found you. Happy Propose Day!

6. I can’t imagine my life without you in it. I want to grow old with you. Will you do me the honour of spending the rest of your life with me?

7. When I looked into your eyes, I didn't see just you. I saw my today, my tomorrow, and my future for the rest of my life...I love you, Will you be mine forever?

8. Life is about all the roads we take, some smooth, some rough. Will you travel with me no matter what road we travel? If you are with me, all the roads are smooth. Happy Propose Day!

9. I can't imagine a life without you in it, I want to grow old with you. Let's spend the rest of our lives together.

10. All I wanted was someone to care for me, all I wanted was someone who'd be there for me, all I ever wanted was someone who'd be true, all I ever wanted was someone like you. Happy Propose Day Dear!

11. You are not someone I want to be with. You are someone I cannot be without. Stay in my life forever... Happy Propose Day.

12. If roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found. But roses are red and violets are blue. All I want to say is, I love you!

13. Every day of my life is perfect because it starts and ends with loving you! Happy Propose Day!

14. You are the reason for every smile and success. I am always there for you! Happy Propose Day!

15. I still remember the moment when our eyes met for the first time. I felt butterflies in my stomach and since then my heart longs to be with you always. Be mine forever!

We wish you a Happy Propose Day!