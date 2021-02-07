Happy Propose Day 2021: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, SMS to send to your loved one

It's the season of love with Valentine's Week 2021 having begun on February 7 with Rose Day. While the first day of the week of love is celebrated as Rose Day, the second day, i.e., February 8 is known as Propose Day.

It's the perfect day to express your feelings and liking to your crush or your loved ones. You can express your love for your beloved by sending them some adorable messages on WhatsApp or SMS. Ask your crush out with a sweet message and do your best to make the date a memorable one.

So for all those wondering how will they convey their feelings to their lover, we have made your task easy. Take that plunge and send one of these messages, who knows you may just find your "right one".

So, let those bottled feelings out and let a heartfelt message touch your loved one's heart.

Here are 10 messages that you can send to your special someone on Propose Day:

1. When I looked into your eyes, I didn't see just you. I saw my today, my tomorrow and my future for the rest of my life...I love you, Will you be mine forever?

2. Excuse me, do you have a band-aid? Because I scrapped my knee when I fell in love with you. Will you be mine? Happy Propose Day!

3. In you, I have found the one I was looking for. My heart now longs to propose you and on this Propose Day, I want to simply ask, 'Will you be mine?'

4. Wouldn't it be a perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine?

5. I can't imagine a life without you in it, I want to grow old with you. Let's spend the rest of our lives together.

6. All I wanted was someone to care for me, all I wanted was someone who'd be there for me, all I ever wanted was someone who'd be true, all I ever wanted was someone like you. Happy Propose Day Dear!

7. You are not someone I want to be with. You are someone I cannot be without. Stay in my life forever... Happy Propose Day.

8. If roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found. But roses are red and violets are blue. All I want to say is, I love you!

9. Every day of my life is perfect because it starts and ends with loving you! Happy Propose Day!

10. You are the reason for every smile and success. I am always there for you! Happy Propose Day!