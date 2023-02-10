Happy Promise Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share

Representational image

Promise Day is celebrated on February 11th as part of Valentine's Week. It is a day to make promises to your loved ones and to strengthen your relationship with them. People make promises to their partners, friends, and family members to show their love, commitment, and support. Promises can range from small gestures of love to long-term commitments, but what's most important is that they are made from the heart and with a genuine intention to keep them.

You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose day!

You make my days better and make me whole. Happy Propose day!

You are the music in my life. Everything gets a little bit better with you in it. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose day!

Today, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me. Your smile brightness my day. Happy Propose Day!

Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you! I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Propose Day!

There isn't a second I don't think about you. I love you so much! Will you be mine forever?

There are many love stories in the world. But ours will always be my favourite. Happy Propose Day.

My feelings for you have only grown stronger ever since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day.

Will you be my Valentine forever? I promise to cherish you and make you happy every second. Happy Propose Day.

Would you mind sharing the rest of your life with me? I promise we will create the best moments every day. Happy Propose Day.

Loving you has made me become a better person. I want to grow old with you. Happy Propose day!