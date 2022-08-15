Happy Parsi New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to share with loved ones on Navroz

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
Once again, the Parsi community will gather with friends and family to celebrate the new Iranian year. In addition to Navroz and Nowroz, there are a few more names for this holiday. 'New day' is the literal meaning of the word Navroz. Although the event is typically celebrated in March, the Parsi community in India celebrates their New Year in August. It will be held on Tuesday, August 16th, this year.
This event is very important to the Parsi people and has likely been commemorated by them for at least the last three thousand years. Since there is a sizable Parsi community in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, these locations play host to the majority of the festival's festivities. People celebrate by sprucing up their houses, donning new traditional garb, feasting on tasty treats, getting together with loved ones, and exchanging presents.
Celebrate the Parsi New Year with these best wishes, messages and greetings.
- May this Parsi New Year usher in a fresh chapter of your life, filled of new ambitions and goals. Happy Navroz to you and your loved ones. Mubarak, Navroz
- My best wishes for a joyous Navroz! May the day bring you luck and prosperity. God bless you now and always.
- May this new year bring you and your family much joy. Mubarak, Navroz
- Nights are gloomy, but days are brilliant; may your life be filled with light at all times. Don't be worried, my love, for God has blessed us with a whole new year. Navroz Mubarak and Happy Parsi New Year!
- I wish you and your family happiness and health. I wish you everyone a wonderful year ahead. Merry Navroz!
- May your life serve as an example to many, and I wish you a joyful and happy new year. Merry Navroz!
- I wish everyone of my family and friends a Happy Pateti. May the New Year bring you joy, serenity, and prosperity. Navroz Mubarak and Happy Parsi New Year!
- May the Lord lavishly bless us. Let us pray for joy and success. May this Parsi New Year bring us joy. New Year's greetings.