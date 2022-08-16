Happy Parsi New Year 2022: History, significance, celebrations and everything about Navroz

File Photo

Once again, the Parsi community will gather with friends and family to celebrate the new Iranian year. In addition to Navroz and Nowroz, there are a few more names for this holiday. 'New day' is the literal meaning of the word Navroz. Although the event is typically celebrated in March, the Parsi community in India celebrates their New Year in August. It will be held on Tuesday, August 16th, this year.

This event is very important to the Parsi people and has likely been commemorated by them for at least the last three thousand years. Since there is a sizable Parsi community in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, these locations play host to the majority of the festival's festivities. People celebrate by sprucing up their houses, donning new traditional garb, feasting on tasty treats, getting together with loved ones, and exchanging presents.

History

Many scholars place the origin of the Parsi New Year at between 3,500 and 3,000 BCE. At this period, the Prophet Zarathustra established Zoroastrianism in what is now Iran. For followers of Zoroastrian philosophy, this day represents the rebirth of the cosmos. Jamshed, a monarch of the ancient Sasanian empire, is credited with introducing the Parsi calendar, and the name Navroz is said to derive from his name. Jamshed-i-Nouroz is another name for the holiday.

Significance

The first day of the first month of Farvardin in the Zoroastrian calendar is the Parsi New Year. Spring Equinox, which occurs annually on March 21, symbolises the beginning of the season. The Parsis in the nation commemorate this day in July or August because they follow the Zoroastrian calendar for religious occasions. India goes all out to commemorate the holiday, which has its roots in Persia (now known as Iran due to the Islamic conquest).

Celebrations

Parsis consider this day to be very lucky, hence many choose to launch new endeavours on the day that their new year begins. A wide variety of cuisines are served. This day is celebrated as a time for reflection and introspection, and as a day to purify one's inner self. As a result, they clean their houses and wash their clothing. A lot of people give to charity as well. On Navroz, Parsis also make a pilgrimage to the city's sacred fire temple.