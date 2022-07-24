Search icon
Happy Parents' Day 2022: Greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish your parents on this special day

Happy Parents' Day 2022: Check out these quotes, wishes to wish your parents on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

Parents' Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year. This year, Parents' Day is celebrated on July 24. Parents Day is celebrated by the whole family, not only for mothers and fathers but the day is also for guardians, and caretakers who play the role of a parent in your life.

Parents deserve to know how much their children love them, don’t forget to wish them these lovely parent’s day wishes. Yes, it's time to thank them who've got us into this world, tolerated our tantrums, sacrificed their needs, wants for our needs and demands. 

Here are some Parents Day 2022 wishes, greetings, and quotes that you can send to your parents and people who are playing the role of your parents: 

- Happy Parents Day to the best parents in the world! I am eternally grateful to have you both, thank you for everything.

Nothing compares to the sacrifices our parents have made for us! Happy Parents Day to my parents.

One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad. - Jim DeMint

The golden rule of parenting is to always show your children the kind of person you want them to be. Remember that children are impressionable. - Elizabeth Roxas

First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life. ― Chuck Palahniuk

Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them. ― Oscar Wilde

There is no such thing as a perfect parent. So just be a real one. – Sue Atkins

The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day. – OA Battista

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. – Henry Ward Beecher

A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. – Robert Brault

 

