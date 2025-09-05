Happy Onam 2025: Warm wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones

Hardik Pandya's gets a new look: Indian all-rounder reveals new hairdo ahead of Asia Cup 2025, caption says 'New Me!'
A highlight of Onam is the grand Sadya, a vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. Popular dishes include banana chips, sharkaraveratti, pappadam, injipuli, thoran, mezhukkupuratti, kaalan, olan, avial, sambhar, dal, rasam, puliseri, kichadi, pachadi, payasam, pickles, and coconut chutney.
Onam is a major festival celebrated every year in Kerala with great joy and excitement. It marks the return of the legendary King Mahabali and also the start of the new year for Keralites. Many people share warm wishes, greetings, and pictures with family and friends to mark the occasion.
According to the Malayalam solar calendar, Onam is observed in the month of Chingam, which usually falls in August or September in the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations include decorating homes with colourful pookalams (floral designs), gifting new clothes, watching or taking part in vallamkali (boat races), and preparing the elaborate Onam Sadya feast. Tradition says that King Mahabali visits every home during the festival.
