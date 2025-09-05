Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Happy Onam 2025: Warm wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 09:54 AM IST

Onam is a major festival celebrated every year in Kerala with great joy and excitement. It marks the return of the legendary King Mahabali and also the start of the new year for Keralites. Many people share warm wishes, greetings, and pictures with family and friends to mark the occasion.

According to the Malayalam solar calendar, Onam is observed in the month of Chingam, which usually falls in August or September in the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations include decorating homes with colourful pookalams (floral designs), gifting new clothes, watching or taking part in vallamkali (boat races), and preparing the elaborate Onam Sadya feast. Tradition says that King Mahabali visits every home during the festival.

A highlight of Onam is the grand Sadya, a vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. Popular dishes include banana chips, sharkaraveratti, pappadam, injipuli, thoran, mezhukkupuratti, kaalan, olan, avial, sambhar, dal, rasam, puliseri, kichadi, pachadi, payasam, pickles, and coconut chutney.

Onam 2025 WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes 

  • Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam!
  • A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Here’s a happy Onam wish to every one.
  • Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!
  • May Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam!
  • May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.
  • May Lord Mahabali bless and guide you to success in your life. Have a happy Onam!
  • May the spirit of the Onam stay in your heart and home throughout the year. Have a happy and blessed Onam!
  • Missing you and your delicious Onam sadya this festive season. Have a happy Onam, from our family to yours. Stay safe!
  • This year, I hope the spirit of Onam remains in whatever you think, do, and hope for in your life. Here's wishing you a very happy Onam!
  • This festive season, I hope the spirit of Onam fills your home and heart with lots of love, happiness, and contentment. Happy Onam!
