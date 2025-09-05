Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Onam 2025: Top places to enjoy authentic sadhya feasts in Delhi-NCR

A highlight of Onam is the grand Sadya, a vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. Popular dishes include banana chips, sharkaraveratti, pappadam, injipuli, thoran, mezhukkupuratti, kaalan, olan, avial, sambhar, dal, rasam, puliseri, kichadi, pachadi, payasam, pickles, and coconut chutney.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Onam 2025: Top places to enjoy authentic sadhya feasts in Delhi-NCR
The festive spirit of Onam has once again taken over Delhi-NCR, filling the air with colour, culture, and tradition. For Malayali communities, Onam is the most important celebration of the year, and for food lovers, it is a chance to savour the famous Onam Sadhya which is a traditional feast served on banana leaves.

Where to Experience Onam Sadhya in Delhi-NCR

If you’re looking to enjoy Onam Sadhya, here are some of the best places to visit:
1. Padmanabham, Connaught Place: In the heart of Delhi, this restaurant offers an elaborate South Indian thali.
2. Café Lota, Pragati Maidan: Known for its modern take on Indian cuisine, but during Onam, its Kerala dishes draw big crowds.
3. Kerala House Canteen, Jantar Mantar: Famous for serving some of the most authentic Malayali meals in the city.
4. Banana Leaf, Vasant Vihar: It offers a traditional Sadhya served on banana leaves, especially during Onam.
5. Carnatic Café, Lodhi Colony & Gurgaon: A cosy spot that serves homely Kerala-style dishes with warm, comforting vibes.

More Than Just a Meal

For Malayalis, the Sadhya is not an ordinary lunch, it is a cultural celebration of heritage and hospitality. The feast typically includes 20–25 dishes, from crispy banana chips and tangy pickles to rich curries like avial, olan, and thoran. The meal always ends on a sweet note with payasam, making it a complete festive experience.
 

A Festival Beyond Kerala

Across Delhi-NCR—in places like Mayur Vihar, Hauz Khas, and Noida—Kerala restaurants are already packed with advance bookings. Schools and colleges are also celebrating Onam with full energy, while cultural organisations are hosting community feasts where families and friends come together to share food and joy.
 
For Malayalis living far from home, these celebrations bring back cherished memories of Kerala. For non-Malayalis, it’s an opportunity to experience Kerala’s vibrant culture and hospitality for the first time.

Onam 2025 in Delhi-NCR

This Onam, the Sadhya tables across the capital region are set to be filled with flavour, nostalgia, and togetherness. Whether for tradition or for taste, Onam 2025 promises to be a truly joyous occasion for everyone in Delhi-NCR.
 
