Happy Onam 2024: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends, family

Celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala with your loved once by sharing the following quotes, wishes and greetings.
Happy Onam 2024: The auspicious festival of Onam is celebrated with great enthusiasm each year in Kerala. It marks the return of the legendary King Mahabali and also signifies the start of the new year for Keralites. Celebrate this joyful occasion by sharing heartfelt messages, wishes, greetings, and images with your family and friends. These curated messages will make your loved ones feel truly special. Take a look!
Onam 2024 WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes
- Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam!
- A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Here’s a happy Onam wish to each and every one.
- Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!
- May Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam!
- May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.
- May Lord Mahabali bless and guide you to success in your life. Have a happy Onam!
- May the spirit of the Onam stay in your heart and home throughout the year. Have a happy and blessed Onam!
- Missing you and your delicious Onam sadya this festive season. Have a happy Onam, from our family to yours. Stay safe!
- This year, I hope the spirit of Onam remains in whatever you think, do, and hope for in your life. Here's wishing you a very happy Onam!
- This festive season, I hope the spirit of Onam fills your home and heart with lots of love, happiness, and contentment. Happy Onam!