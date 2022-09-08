Happy Onam 2022: 6 Sadhya delicious recipes you can try at home

In Kerala, Onam is a holiday that is cheerfully observed by members of all communities. Kerala celebrates Onam, a colourful Malayali harvest festival, every year. Onam sadhya is also the most celebrated aspect of the entire event because it not only brings together 25 different foods on a single large banana leaf, but it also promotes the concept of societal harmony and peace.

In Malayalam, the word "sadhya" for "feast" denotes an exotic feast. Every family member is expected to participate in the Onam Sadhya or Onasadhya preparations. More than 60 ingredients are usually included, along with 26 distinct and delectable curries, fried veggies, sweet desserts, and other meals.

Food is traditionally served on a banana leaf and eaten by hand. Here are six sadhya recipes you may make at home, since not everyone has the opportunity to attend a real feast. On the occasion of Onam, you can make the following six delectable dishes at home:

Beetroot pachadi: This is a slightly sweet dish made with boiled beets and plain yoghurt. In various regions of Kerala, there are numerous variations prepared from the same basic recipe. Onam, Vishu, and Kerala Sadya are three occasions when it is served. If it is not used as the main curry, it is typically made with a selection of vegetables as a side dish or appetiser.

Katti Parippu: This rich dal curry is typically served first at meals. A portion of hot, cooked rice on a dish, sprinkled with desi ghee, cracked with a fried papadum, and mixed. With pappadam, this curry tastes its best.

Sambar: It is a traditional lentil and vegetable dish from South India, cooked with pigeon pea lentils (arhar dal), tamarind (imli), and a special spice mixture. Due to its high protein content as well as other elements, including vitamins and minerals, it is both nutritious and healthy.

Olan: Red cowpeas and/or brown beans may be used in the preparation of olan. This meal is made with a white gourd or ash gourd, black-eyed peas, coconut milk, and ginger that has been spiced with coconut oil.

Avial: This popular South Indian meal is frequently prepared on special occasions. A fantastic pairing with adai and one of the main dishes for Onam Sadhya. With coconut oil and curry leaves, it is a thick mixture of 13 veggies.

Inji Curry: Inji curry, a staple of Keralan cuisine, is created with ginger, green chilies, tamarind (imli), and jaggery (gur). These ingredients give the dish a spicy, sour, and sweet flavour. Inji curry is compared to 101 different types of curries.