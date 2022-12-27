Happy new year's resolutions: Five life-changing habits to inculcate in your lifestyle in 2023

Representational image

From health to looks, our lifestyle has a very important role. There are many such habits, which we think every year that we will improve, but this does not happen. Be it fitness, eating habits or lifestyle habits. Because if you are fit from the inside and are following all the healthy habits, then you will not come under the grip of any disease soon.

5 habits to begin your new year with:

Maintain sleep cycle- Nowadays the sleep cycle of people has deteriorated a lot. Sleeping late has become a habit for many people. Which has an effect on health. Good sleep is very important for a healthy body. Take 7 to 8 hours of sleep for a good sleep cycle.

Hygiene- Since the arrival of Corona, the role of hygiene has increased more in our life. Hygiene does not only include cleaning the house, but it is also necessary to take care of many things, such as taking off shoes and slippers outside. Will eat something only after washing my hands. Apart from this, take care of your personal hygiene as well.

Exercise- Try to make your exercise level a little advanced in the upcoming year. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is one of the best ways to improve your health." HIIT also significantly reduces insulin resistance.

Meditation- In today's busy lifestyle, man does not have time for themself. Every third person lives in stress and tension. This also causes many diseases. Take time out for yourself. Practice meditation whenever you get time to keep the mind calm. There are many free apps available for this, with the help of which you can meditate anywhere at any time.

Upgrade your skills- Your routine remains the same in everyday busy life. Work, eat, sleep…. In such a situation, decide to learn a new skill every year. There would be many things that you have always wanted to learn but did not find time for. Like playing the guitar or any other instrument or painting. So make a list and work on one skill every year.