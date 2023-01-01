Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Happy New Year 2023: Google marks new year day with special doodle

As the world welcomes 2023, Google is celebrating the New Year with a special animated doodle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Happy New Year 2023: Google marks new year day with special doodle
Representational image

According to the Gregorian calendar, January 1 is the first day of the year. People around the world welcome the New Year by spending time with their family, friends and loved ones.

As the world welcomes 2023, Google is celebrating the New Year with a special animated doodle.

Google Doodle for New Year shows 2022 turning into 2023 as firecrackers burst around Google's logo. While the alphabets of the Google logo have been represented as New Year decorations, the digits of 2022 and 2023 have eyes and mouths to personify them as humans.

When you click on the New Year Google Doodle, a new web page loads showing search results for "New Year's Day 2023" as confetti showers on the screen.

If you want more fun, there is a party popper cone just below the search bar. When you click on the party cone, you will witness another confetti shower.

The New Year's Eve Google Doodle was a similar one. It had 2022 ready to pop into 2023. "Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023!" Google said for New Year's Eve doodle.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 561 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.