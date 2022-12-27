Happy new year 2023: 8 mocktail recipes for New Year parties

Representational image

New Year 2023 is knocking at the door. So, if you are rummaging through your recipe books or binge-watching you-tube videos to decide what to prepare for your New Year parties, we have good news for you. Here is a list of mocktail recipes that you can prepare for your New Year parties and ring in the new year with smiles and laughter.

Also read: Happy new year 2023: 5 super fun games to play with your loved ones on 31st eve

Watermelon spritzer

Watermelon is one of the best summer fruits, so take advantage of this seasonal fruit with this amazing mocktail. Blend the watermelon pieces with some mint leaves, lemon juice and a little sugar. Strain it into a glass, and top it with soda and ice. Serve with mint leaves and lemon slices.

Virgin sangria

We know that not everyone likes the taste of wine, but that does not mean that you should be deprived of the taste of an amazing drink like Sangria. You can also make it with apple juice or grape juice. Add chopped fruits of your choice to any of these juices and let them rest overnight in the fridge. Enjoy your virgin sangria the next day.

Sweet lemon surprise

Blend the mosambi juice with mint leaves and a little ginger, strain it and serve it over plenty of ice. If you want, you can also serve it by adding soda, this will make its taste a bit more interesting. The combination of sweet lime and mint is very refreshing and the addition of ginger will give it a different punch.

Virgin pina colada

Pina Colada is a very popular tropical drink, listening to its ingredients, you may feel that it may not taste good, but believe me, it tastes amazing. The good thing is that it can be made without alcohol and it still tastes equally good. Blend 2 cups of pineapple juice with ½ cup of coconut milk and 1 cup of vanilla ice cream and serve garnished with pineapple chunks.

Berry berry cooler

No one can deny that berries add amazing flavor to drinks and mocktails. In such a situation, it would be unfair not to make mocktails with them. Blend strawberries, raspberries or any berry of your choice with apple juice. Add lemon juice, mint leaves and lots of crushed ice to it and serve.

Pink lemonade

As the name suggests, it is a lemonade which is pink in colour, so you can choose any fruit juice to give it a pink colour as per your choice. You can also choose watermelon juice, pomegranate juice, cranberry juice or kokum concentrate. In this, you have to add sugar, lemon juice and club soda as per taste and serve it with ice.

Chili guava blast

All of us have enjoyed raw but sweet guavas seasoned with salt and pepper in our childhood and this drink will relive those childhood memories. Cut raw guavas into pieces and remove the seeds. Now blend the guava pieces with some sugar, salt, green chillies and water. Sieve it, add lemon juice and soda to it and serve.

Mango madness

Talking about summer, it is not possible that mangoes are not mentioned in it. Most of us wait for summer only for mangoes. It is our endeavor to enjoy mangoes in as many ways as possible and this is one of the ways. Blend one cup of ripe mangoes with ½ cup of raw mangoes until smooth. Add club soda to it. Before serving, rub lemon on the mouth of the glass and swirl it in a mixture of salt, red pepper and cumin powder and serve the drink in it.