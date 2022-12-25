Happy New Year 2023: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend in India

Representational image

We start planning for the New Year party many days in advance, you believe as soon as December comes, people start asking each other the same question, what is the plan for the New Year? If you are also hearing some similar questions these days or asking your friends, then definitely show them the list of places mentioned in this article. Surely they are going to like these places very much for the New Year party. Let's spend more of your time, we tell you about some wonderful and budget-friendly places in India -

Goa- Talking about partying on New Year, how can we forget Goa? What better way than the party capital of the country to ring in the new year with gusto? From bohemian beach parties to rocking nightclub events, there's no shortage of exciting ways to welcome the New Year here. One of the best destinations in India, Goa tops the list of places to visit with friends. Be it beaches, hills, resorts, sightseeing or bars, Goa has got you everything. In Goa, it may cost you 5000 to 7000 per person.

Shimla- You can also choose a cold and snow-covered place to enjoy the last day of the year. You will not get a better option than this to enjoy the year with food and drink. You can add Churches, Mall Road or The Ridge to your list of things to do here. Be sure to enjoy the bonfire with friends, as well as sipping hot coffee helps people to escape from the cold. This place is also best for skiing.

Jaipur- Jaipur is the best New Year party destination in India. Choose this colourful and vibrant city to bid goodbye to 2021. Jaipur New Year parties are associated with scintillating fireworks and music. Some of the best party spots here include Lohagarh Fort Resort, Nahargarh Fort and Blackout. If you are going to hang out with friends in Jaipur, then you can ask them to take a budget between 6 thousand to 8 thousand.

Manali- A trip to Manali is incomplete without visiting its tourist attractions. Tibetan Monastery, Van Vihar, Vashisht Temple, and DJ for the New Year party playing amidst the hills, make the day memorable for the tourists. Parachuting, paragliding and skating are some of the major adventures here, be sure to try any of these activities with friends. Along with this, the famous Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara here is also the best place to visit in the new year. In Manali, it may cost you Rs 4,500 to 5,500 per person.

Gulmarg- Not everyone is fond of partying at night, some also wish to sit peacefully at a unique place where they can enjoy the new year in peace and quiet if they have a similar wish. If yes, then you must visit Gulmarg once. Although we always visit Shimla, Manali, and Goa with friends, but we rarely get a chance to visit such heavenly places. Why not start this new year with Gulmarg, people like the Gondola ride, and skiing activity here.

Nainital- The beauty of the Himalayas and the mystical nature of Nainital attract tourists from far and wide. While Naini Lake is quite popular for its mesmerizing view, surrounded by the great Himalayan peaks, Nainital Zoo houses rare species of wildlife, such as snow leopards, steppe eagles and Himalayan black bears. Do not forget to enjoy butter tea while looking at the vast valleys here. This place is also very good to celebrate the new year with friends.