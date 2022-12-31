Happy New Year 2023: 5 financial gift ideas to make your loved ones feel special

Representational image

The last day of the year, and everyone eagerly waits for the new year 2023. People decorate their houses with light flowers many days in advance. A few days before the new year, parties and gifts are decided. If you are planning to gift your family on the occasion of the new year. Then you must go through this article. You can know here how you can help them financially through gifts.

On many occasions, parents definitely give gifts to their young children, but the occasion of the new year is something special for children. We are going to give you information about some financial gifts. With the help of which you can deposit money to strengthen and improve the future of your children and other family members.

Health insurance

On this occasion, you can give health insurance as a gift. You secure the life of your loved one, plus it has tax benefits. Buying insurance is the best way to save and secure your future. People have become alert since the Corona epidemic (COVID-19). Most people have started taking health insurance for themselves and their families.

Fixed Deposit

You can give Fixed Deposit as a gift. It is considered the safest investment. It is one of the best financial gifts to give to your loved ones during the New Year. Returns are higher than FD savings accounts. An investor can deposit a large sum of money in a Fixed Deposit with his bank for a specified period at an agreed rate of interest. He gets the investment amount along with compound interest at the end of the tenure.



Mutual fund

Money is needed for marriage and the good education of children. For this, you can give them as a mutual fund gift from now itself. You can also invest money every month in this. In which you can deposit money through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Here in general, instead of investing money in a mutual fund scheme, you can invest in instalments.

Gold gift

There is a lot of trend of giving gold as a gift in the country. On the occasion of the new year, you can also gift physical gold (coins, jewellery), sovereign gold bonds, gold ETFs (exchange-traded funds) or gold savings funds to your children or spouse.

Prepaid gift card

You can give Prepaid Gift Card on the occasion of the new year. It is considered the best way to financial gifting. Which can be used to buy anything. These cards are used for in-store and online shopping at many retail places. It works like a debit card. These cards are offered by banks. In this, you can get cards worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000. A gift card is a secure means of payment, and works with a separate PIN.