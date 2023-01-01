Happy New Year 2023: 100 New Year wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages, SMS to send your loved ones

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Here are a few wishes, messages and quotes that you can send you loved ones, raising a toast to a year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories, this New Year. Take a look:
- - Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year 2023!
- - On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.
- - This year may we continue to share the genuine friendship that adds happiness and warmth to even the most mundane days.
- - As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!
- - I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!
- - May this new year bring you much joy and fun. May you find peace, love, and success. Sending my heartiest new year wish for you!
- - May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and many new inspirations to your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.
- - Best friendships are the ones that don’t fade away no matter what. They grow old and make life worth living when things go wrong. Thanks, mate for everything. Have a blessed new year!
- - Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new full of hope, dream, and ambition. Wishing you a happy new year full of happiness!
- - Forget the shortcomings of the previous year and embrace this fresh start with utmost zeal. Happy new year!
- - Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.
- - May all failures, sorrow, and troubles stay behind in the passing year. And may they leave a lot of room in your life for laughter and happiness. Happy New Year, my love!
- - Although we may have our ups and downs, I know we will always support each other. Here’s to another year and our wonderful family!
- - Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year. Cheers to a New Year and another chance for us to get it right.
- - Happiness keeps you sweet Trials make you strong Sorrows make you humble Success keeps you glowing & God keeps you going. May you have the greatest new year.
- - The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.
- - Here’s wishing you all the joy of the season. Have a Happy New Year!
- - Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories, and all the blessings a heart can know. Happy New Year!
- - A New Year has tiptoed in. Let’s go forward to meet it. Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings. Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people. Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips.
- - Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around May the new year adds a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy New Year 2023.
- Happy New Year! Here’s to feeling thankful for another year behind and cheers to new beginnings.
- Bring it on 2023! May all the adventures be yours this year, wishing you good luck for positive beginnings ahead.
- New Year, new chapter, new version, new beginnings, and some same old story! Happy new year, Let’s hope for great fresh starts and bring more enthusiasm ahead in our lives.
- Happy New Year! Here's to a new beginning in terms of binge eating, drinking, and laziness.
- To a New Year full of fresh opportunities, even if I have no doubt that we'll end up doing the same old things.
- Here's to another year of laughing without reason and making beautiful memories. Happy New Year 2023!
- May you have brilliant eyes, white teeth, and a limitless capacity for love! Happy New Year!
- I send you my best wishes for a blessed and exciting new year. The year 2023 is here!
- Here's to another year filled with happiness, humour, and cherished memories shared with a special buddy!
- It’s time to forget the past and old doings and celebrate a new start! Happy New Year
- “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” —Oprah Winfrey
- “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.” —J.P. Morgan
- “On New Year's Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world.” ―Akilnathan Logeswaran
- “The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul…” —Gilbert K. Chesterton
- "New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” —Alex Morritt
- “Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction.” ―Germany Kent
- “An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” — William E. Vaughan
- “Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to.” —Bill Vaughan
- “Each day is a new beginning, the chance to do with it what should be done and not to be seen as simply another day to put in time.” –Catherine Pulsifer
- “Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” —Helen Keller
- Hope this new year is better for each of us. May god bring happiness, success, health, and pleasure to everyone's life. Happy new year All!
- A new year is like a fresh page in a book. So hold the pen my friend and create a wonderful tale for yourself. Happy New Year 2023!
- Forget the past sorrows and woe and step into the new year with joy and happiness. Wish You A Very Happy New Year!
- May this New Year bring new hopes, success, health, and pleasure in your life. Happy New Year 2023!
- Happy New Year! May God bless you with happiness, success, and prosperity.
- I hope the new year is filled with happiness and health for you and your family. Happy New Year!
- May you put your past sorrows, suffering, and misery behind you and ring in the new year with joy, warmth, and an optimistic outlook. An advance Happy New Year To You.
- I hope this new year brings you everything for which you prayed. My best wishes to you and your family.
- Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year!
- Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.
- 2. New month. New beginning. New mindset. New focus. New start. New intentions. New results. Happy New Year.
- 3. We will open the book, Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day. Happy New Year.
- 4. May the New Year start with fresh joys and a life filled with peace. May you get warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Happy New Year!
- 5. Wish Joys And Happiness On This New Year Balloon In Your Life As Flowers In A Garden.
- 6. Let The Coming Year To Be Glorious One That Rewards All Your Future Endeavours With Success.
- 7. May This New Year Illuminate Your Life And Bless You With Prosperity And Joy Today And Always.
- 8. On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and Joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.
- 9. Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year. Cheers to a New Year and another chance for us to get it right.
- 10. Happiness keeps you sweet Trials make you strong Sorrows make you humble Success keeps you glowing & God keeps you going. May you have the greatest new year.
- 11. The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.
- 12. Here’s wishing you all the joy of the season. Have a Happy New Year!
- 13. Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories, and all the blessings a heart can know. Happy New Year!
- 14. A New Year has tiptoed in. Let’s go forward to meet it. Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings. Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people. Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips.
- 15. Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around May the new year adds a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy New Year 2023.