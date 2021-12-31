Happy New Year 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages you can send to your loved ones

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2021, 09:53 AM IST
Nobody can deny that 2021 hasn't been a terrific year. It's been a rough year, with thousands of people dying around the world as a result of a new virus called the coronavirus, which still poses a threat to humanity's survival.
The past year has left an unmistakable impression on each of our lives, influencing us in ways we never imagined. From destroying our health and sanity to driving us to adopt difficult-to-adapt methods of living and working. However, now that the year 2021 has passed, and we can fairly trust that the worst has passed with it, New Year's celebrations are in order.
To wish your family and friends a happy new year in 2022, here are some quotes and greetings to send.-
- Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.
- Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right—Oprah Winfrey
- An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves-Bill Vaughan
- Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instil in us-Hal Borland
- - Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year!
- May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year!
- Another fresh new year is here. Another year to live! To Banish worry, doubt and fear, to love and give—William Arthur Ward
- Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!
- This message is to convey my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. Hope you had a great year and will have even a better one this time. Spend time with your near and dear ones. Enjoy!
- May your days be painted in gold. May your life be filled with diamonds. May the stars shine brightly on your world. May you have a fun-filled year. Happy New Year.
- May you have a great year filled with immense happiness and luck! Stay in good health and achieve greater heights of success. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
- - As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!
- Colourful like the rainbow and brilliant like the sun fragrant as roses and filled with cheer and fun. Wishing you a Happy New Year.
- - On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.
- - I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!
- - Forget the shortcomings of the previous year and embrace this fresh start with utmost zeal. Happy new year!
- - May this new year bring you much joy and fun. May you find peace, love, and success. Sending my heartiest new year wish for you!
- - May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and many new inspirations to your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.
- - Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new full of hope, dream, and ambition. Wishing you a happy new year full of happiness!