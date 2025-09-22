Long before the Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit controversy, when Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours
Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’
PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable glimpse from her 45th birthday, celebrates the day with her boys: 'Busy with my...'
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav takes jibe at Pakistan after India's dominant 6-wicket win, says, 'This is not rivalry...'
GST 2.0 tax cuts kick in: Here's what's getting cheaper and costlier from today
Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price
Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'
Donald Trump, Elon Musk make first public meet at Charlie Kirk memorial since fallout; Tesla CEO says 'For...'
LIFESTYLE
Navratri is not only about rituals but also about spreading happiness. People share wishes, greetings, and images with family and friends. They also wear the colour of the day and prepare special offerings (bhog) for the goddess.
Durga Puja is an important part of Hindu culture. Navratri, a major Hindu festival, honours Goddess Durga and is celebrated across India. It marks the arrival of the goddess in different forms.
This year, Shardiya Navratri starts today, Monday, 22 September 2025. The first day, called Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, daughter of the Himalayas, who represents purity and strength.
Navratri is not only about rituals but also about spreading happiness. People share wishes, greetings, and images with family and friends. They also wear the colour of the day and prepare special offerings (bhog) for the goddess.
Here’s what you need to know for Day 1 of Navratri 2025 – wishes, images, the day’s colour, its meaning, and details of Maa Shailputri’s puja.