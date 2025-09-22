Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri

Navratri is not only about rituals but also about spreading happiness. People share wishes, greetings, and images with family and friends. They also wear the colour of the day and prepare special offerings (bhog) for the goddess.

Durga Puja is an important part of Hindu culture. Navratri, a major Hindu festival, honours Goddess Durga and is celebrated across India. It marks the arrival of the goddess in different forms.

This year, Shardiya Navratri starts today, Monday, 22 September 2025. The first day, called Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, daughter of the Himalayas, who represents purity and strength.

Navratri is not only about rituals but also about spreading happiness. People share wishes, greetings, and images with family and friends. They also wear the colour of the day and prepare special offerings (bhog) for the goddess.

Here’s what you need to know for Day 1 of Navratri 2025 – wishes, images, the day’s colour, its meaning, and details of Maa Shailputri’s puja.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Here are some WhatsApp wishes, Facebook quotes and Instagram statuses to share with family and friends: