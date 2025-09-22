Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Long before the Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit controversy, when Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable glimpse from her 45th birthday, celebrates the day with her boys: 'Busy with my...'

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav takes jibe at Pakistan after India's dominant 6-wicket win, says, 'This is not rivalry...'

GST 2.0 tax cuts kick in: Here's what's getting cheaper and costlier from today

Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price

Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'

Donald Trump, Elon Musk make first public meet at Charlie Kirk memorial since fallout; Tesla CEO says 'For...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Long before the Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit controversy, when Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

When Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their doo

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri

Navratri is not only about rituals but also about spreading happiness. People share wishes, greetings, and images with family and friends. They also wear the colour of the day and prepare special offerings (bhog) for the goddess.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 06:56 AM IST

Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Durga Puja is an important part of Hindu culture. Navratri, a major Hindu festival, honours Goddess Durga and is celebrated across India. It marks the arrival of the goddess in different forms.

This year, Shardiya Navratri starts today, Monday, 22 September 2025. The first day, called Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, daughter of the Himalayas, who represents purity and strength.

Navratri is not only about rituals but also about spreading happiness. People share wishes, greetings, and images with family and friends. They also wear the colour of the day and prepare special offerings (bhog) for the goddess.

Here’s what you need to know for Day 1 of Navratri 2025 – wishes, images, the day’s colour, its meaning, and details of Maa Shailputri’s puja.

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Here are some WhatsApp wishes, Facebook quotes and Instagram statuses to share with family and friends: 

  • May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame, and health.
  • May Goddess Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings, Happy Navratri!
  • Let us all pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. That they protect you from all wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Navratri to you and your family.
  • Wishing you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa shower her blessings on you. Happy Navratri.
  • There's something magical about Navratri, it transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light, and agony into ecstasy. Happy Navratri 2025!
  • May Devi Ma bless you on this special day of Navratri, and may on this festive season Dhan, Yash and Samriddhi come to your home… Happy Navratri!
  • With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.
  • May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.
  • Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Best wishes on Durga Puja to you.
  • Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Happy Durga puja.
  • Let go of all of your worries. Put a smile back on your face because the goddess Durga has arrived to make your life incredibly awesome. Happy Navratri 2025!
  • Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri. Have a blessed Navratri!!!
  • Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet
Kareena Kapoor birthday special: 7 iconic performances that define her career
Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn Ya Ali singer; heartbreaking visuals go viral
Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav takes jibe at Pakistan after India's dominant 6-wicket win, says, 'This is not rivalry...'
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav takes jibe at Pakistan after India's dominant 6-
Trump's new H-1B visa announcement: What are the rules for families of H-1B visa holders?
Trump's new H-1B visa announcement: What are rules for families of H-1B workers?
You won’t believe these top 7 Bollywood actresses Sunny Deol has never shared screen with
Top 7 Bollywood actresses Sunny Deol has never worked with
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE