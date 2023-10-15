Headlines

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends

Delhi’s air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, AQI at 266

Israel-Palestine conflict: When will the war end? Know possible outcomes for Hamas, Gaza residents

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantras

Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends

Delhi’s air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, AQI at 266

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends

To mark this special occasion, Here are some messages and wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

Shardiya Navratri is one of the auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar which is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The nine-day Navratri festival has begin today, which is widely celebrated in North and Western India, while the Durga Puja festivities, observed in West Bengal and other Eastern states, will begin on Friday. Shardiya Navratri, a festival in which Maa Durga's nine avatars are worshipped, will officially kick off the holiday season. 

To mark this special occasion, Here are some messages and wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.

  • *May Maa Durga give prosperity to you and your family. May her blessings be always with you. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023.
  • *Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023!
  • *This festival brings a lot of colour to our lives. May bright colours dominate your life. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023
  • *Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023.
  • *Ma Durga is a mother of the universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of female dynamism. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023!
  • *May this Durga Ashtami brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023.”
  • *May this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023!
  • *May the blessings of maa Durga fall upon you and your family. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023!
  • “May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023.”
  • *May the nine auspicious days of Navratri bring hope and happiness in your life. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023
  • *Good wishes for a joyous Durga Ashtami, with plenty of peace and prosperity. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023
  • *Wishing you a happy and prosperous Navratri, may this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023!
