Happy Navratri 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages to share with your family and friends

One of the longest Hindu festivals, Durga Puja is nine days long and is observed in great splendour. Shardiya Navratri, a festival in which Maa Durga's nine avatars are worshipped, will officially kick off the holiday season. Today, the shardiya Navratri will officially begin. Navratri represents "good triumphing over evil," everyone takes great pride in celebrating this festival. This celebration also recalls the victory of the goddess Maa Durga over the demonic Mahishasur, which purified the country of all evil. Following these nine days are observed Durga Puja and Dussehra. According to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri begins on the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin.
Here are some messages and wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.
- I pray that the nine nights of this joyous occasion, Navratri, fill your life with cheer and smiles. Happy Navratri greetings to you.
I pray that Durga Maa will grant you the best of everything. I hope you and your family have a joyous and energetic Navratri.
May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer; and may all your dreams come true during Navratri and all through the year. Happy Navratri!
We wish you success and happiness in all that you do as you commemorate bravery and courage and the victory of good over evil on this special day. Happy Navratri.
May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, wealth, peace, happiness, prosperity and long life on Chaitra Navratri. Good morning to you.
I wish everyone a very Happy Navratri. May we all be blessed by Durga Maa's love and find happiness in our devotion to her.
May Durga Maa bestow upon us all the greatest strength to combat the adversities in our lives. Happy Navratri to all of you!
Let us come together to offer our heartfelt prayers to Maa Durga and seek her blessings in everything we do. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri.
May Durga Maa bless us with success and happiness in all that we do, each and every day of our lives. I'd like to wish you a very Happy Navratri.
Greetings to all on the occasion of Navratri. Let's take advantage of this lovely holiday season by indulging in feasts, attire, and devotion.