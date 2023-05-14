Happy Mother's Day 2023: Google celebrates Mother's Day with heartfelt doodle

Mother's Day is a day that is incredibly important all around the world because it gives people a special chance to recognise and appreciate the unselfish love and care that mothers and other motherly figures give to their children. The occasion honours moms for their dedication and selflessness in guiding their children's lives. Google has produced a wonderful and emotional Google Doodle that celebrates mother in a unique way to honour this special day.

Mother's Day is an annual holiday celebrated in a number of nations, including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Australia, and India, on the second Sunday of May. The day is a symbol of the enormous efforts mothers make to care for and raise their children. It's a time to show our appreciation for the mothers and other mother figures who have had a lasting influence on our lives.

Google Doodles are exclusive and captivating logos created by Google to pay tribute to various occasions and events transpiring around the world. The inaugural Google Doodle was manifested in 1998, when Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, altered the company's logo to depict the Burning Man festival. Since then, Google Doodles have become a customary feature on the search engine's homepage, with more than 4000 Doodles fabricated till date.

The Narrative Behind the Mother's Day Google Doodle The Mother's Day Google Doodle portrays a mother chicken taking care of her eggs, symbolizing the nurturing and caring nature that is emblematic of motherhood.

Read more: Happy Mother's Day 2023: 7 spectacular ways to make your mom feel special on May 14