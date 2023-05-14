Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Happy Mother's Day 2023: Google celebrates Mother's Day with heartfelt doodle

Google's touching Mother's Day doodle honors motherhood.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Happy Mother's Day 2023: Google celebrates Mother's Day with heartfelt doodle
Happy Mother's Day 2023: Google celebrates Mother's Day with heartfelt doodle

Mother's Day is a day that is incredibly important all around the world because it gives people a special chance to recognise and appreciate the unselfish love and care that mothers and other motherly figures give to their children. The occasion honours moms for their dedication and selflessness in guiding their children's lives. Google has produced a wonderful and emotional Google Doodle that celebrates mother in a unique way to honour this special day.

Mother's Day is an annual holiday celebrated in a number of nations, including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Australia, and India, on the second Sunday of May. The day is a symbol of the enormous efforts mothers make to care for and raise their children. It's a time to show our appreciation for the mothers and other mother figures who have had a lasting influence on our lives.

Google Doodles are exclusive and captivating logos created by Google to pay tribute to various occasions and events transpiring around the world. The inaugural Google Doodle was manifested in 1998, when Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, altered the company's logo to depict the Burning Man festival. Since then, Google Doodles have become a customary feature on the search engine's homepage, with more than 4000 Doodles fabricated till date.

The Narrative Behind the Mother's Day Google Doodle The Mother's Day Google Doodle portrays a mother chicken taking care of her eggs, symbolizing the nurturing and caring nature that is emblematic of motherhood.

Read more: Happy Mother's Day 2023: 7 spectacular ways to make your mom feel special on May 14

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
5 Bollywood inspired ways of draping a saree that are unconventional
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Special 80+ smash': Shafali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.