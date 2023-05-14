Search icon
Happy Mother's Day 2023: 7 spectacular ways to make your mom feel special on May 14

There are many ways to make your mother happy on Mother's Day. Here are some ideas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Happy Mother's Day 2023:

Every year on the second Sunday in May, Mother's Day is observed. It occurs on May 14 of this year. Mother's Day celebrates all of the maternal figures in our lives, including our moms, aunts, grandmothers, sisters, and anybody else who fills the role (including your father, grandfather, brother, or friends).

On this day, children traditionally honour their moms by pampering them with charming gifts, assisting them with housework, or organising the day around things their mother enjoys. Couples also lavish their partners with presents and compliments for everything they do to keep their lives harmonious. Mother's Day is more than just a one-day celebration of mothers, though. Additionally, it stands for acknowledging all of their sacrifices for improving our quality of life.

There are many ways to make your mother happy on Mother's Day. Here are some ideas:

Write her a heartfelt card or letter expressing your love and appreciation for everything she has done for you.

Cook her a special meal or take her out to a nice restaurant.

Buy her a thoughtful gift that she will appreciate, such as a piece of jewelry, a book, or a new outfit.

Spend quality time with her doing something she enjoys, such as going for a walk, watching a movie, or playing a game.

Offer to do something for her that she has been wanting to do but hasn't had the time for, such as cleaning the house or organizing her closet.

Plan a surprise outing or activity that she will love, such as a spa day or a trip to a museum.

Tell her how much you love and appreciate her throughout the day, and make sure she knows that she is loved and valued.

Remember, the most important thing is to make your mother feel loved and appreciated on her special day.

