Happy Missing Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, facebook status and greetings to share

Here are some Missing Day wishes that you can use to express your love and affection to your loved ones on this special occasion.

Updated: Feb 20, 2023

To tell how much you love your partner, you must have celebrated every special day of Valentine's Week, but if your partner is away from you or angry with you and you partner Want to tell how much you miss them, then Missing Day is a golden opportunity for you. Yes, Missing Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Anti-Valentine Week i.e. 20 February. Apart from this, Missing Day is also very special for those people who have had a breakup or due to some misunderstanding, there has been bitterness in the relationship. 

Here are some missing day wishes that you can send to your loved ones:

Happy Missing Day 2023: Messages

“When the person you love the most is missing then even this populated world feels so empty and incomplete…. Miss you lots…. Best wishes on Missing Day 2023.”

“On Missing Day, my heart saddens a lot more as I miss you a lot more…. I wish you were here with me, loving me and caring for me.”

“You actually realize the value of a person once he has left you and today I find myself the most fortunate to have you and most unfortunate to have lost you. “

Happy Missing Day: WhatsApp Wishes

“I wish on Missing Day you could get back all those whom you loved and miss badly….. Best wishes on this day to you.”

“On Missing Day, I really wish that you forgive me with all your heart and come back in my life to make it a beautiful one again with your presence.”

“When you really miss someone, you miss their sweet, small things that were so special…. Happy Missing Day.”

Happy Missing Day: Quotes

“Missing you would transform all my pain into pleasure if I get to know that even you are missing me equally.”

“Because I never cared for your presence, that is the reason I am missing you the most in your absence.”

“Life has its own way of teaching us lessons… when we start taking our loved ones for granted, we miss them badly when they are not around.”

 

 

 

