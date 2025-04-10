This Mahavir Jayanti, share a message of peace and positivity with your loved ones.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. It is one of the most important religious festivals for the Jain community. The day is observed with devotion, prayer and a focus on non-violence. According to Jain beliefs, Lord Mahavir's birth was marked by special signs that showed his spiritual greatness.

His teachings are based on five main principles: Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya and Aparigraha. These values form the core of Jain philosophy. On this day, devotees try to follow these teachings in their daily lives.

Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 10, 2025. To help you wish your loved ones on this special occasion, here are some simple messages, quotes, and images you can share.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Wishes

Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Mahavir Jayanti.

May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you every day.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Let’s follow the path of truth and non-violence.

On this holy day, may Lord Mahavir bless your soul with eternal peace.

May your heart be filled with compassion and kindness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Let’s walk the path of dharma and wisdom. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a righteous life.

Spread love and peace this Mahavir Jayanti.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family—may it be a day of reflection and joy.

Celebrate this sacred day by embracing simplicity and truth.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: WhatsApp Messages

May Lord Mahavir's blessings bring you strength and inner peace.

Let us honour his message by practicing forgiveness and love.

Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Peace begins with each of us—Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May this day inspire you to be kind and courageous.

On Mahavir Jayanti, let's remember that non-violence is a strength, not a weakness.

May your heart find clarity and your mind find peace.

Embrace the teachings of Lord Mahavir today and always.

Sending you light, love, and blessings this Mahavir Jayanti.

May this holy occasion deepen your faith and fill your life with joy.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Quotes

“Non-violence is the highest religion.” – Lord Mahavir

“Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings.” – Lord Mahavir

“Silence and self-control is non-violence.” – Lord Mahavir

“All souls are alike; none is superior or inferior.” – Lord Mahavir

“Every soul is in itself absolutely omniscient and blissful. The bliss does not come from outside.” – Lord Mahavir

“Respect every living being and see the soul in each.”

“Truth is eternal and cannot be destroyed.”

“A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn't realise that the same fate is soon to overtake him also. That man is a fool.” – Lord Mahavir

“The one who has control over mind is truly powerful.”

“Follow the path of wisdom, not ignorance.”

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Greetings

“Celebrate the birth of a spiritual hero. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!”

“Peace, love, and kindness to all. Jai Mahavir!”

“Let Lord Mahavir’s message of non-violence spread across the world.”

“May the divine energy of Mahavir be with you today and always.”

“Jai Jinendra! May your Mahavir Jayanti be filled with faith and reflection.”

“Spread compassion on this pious day.”

“Let your life reflect his teachings.”

“A day to honour simplicity and soul-searching.”

“Walk with faith in every step. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!”

“Let’s celebrate truth, love, and ahimsa.”

