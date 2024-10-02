Happy Mahalaya 2024: Here are WhatsApp wishes, status, Facebook quotes and messages to share with your friends, family

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the end of Pitru Paksh.

Today (October 2) marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha after end of Pitru Paksha. This is the countdown for Durga Puja, the biggest festival for Bengalis, which will start a week later.

In a way, Mahahalaya is the curtain-raiser for Durga Puja and Bengalis across the world will wake up early in the wee hours of the morning to listen to the chants of Mahishasur Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

Here are some wishes, quotes and greetings you can share with your loved ones on Mahalaya 2024:

*May all your worries go away. Lots of strength and good health to you. Subho Mahalaya!\

*Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Subho Mahalaya!

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your family!

*May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubho Mahalaya!

*May all your miseries end, and you have a lovely life ahead. Mahalaya wishes to you!

*Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Shubho Mahalaya!

*Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Shubho Mahalaya!