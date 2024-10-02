Twitter
‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

NASA shares stunning images of Ring Nebula

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Rajinikanth’s major health update, hospital says superstar had swelling in…

Meet actress who was discovered at 12, worked in over 300 films, made hit pair with Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Happy Mahalaya 2024: Here are WhatsApp wishes, status, Facebook quotes and messages to share with your friends, family

Mahalaya Amavasya marks the end of Pitru Paksh.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

Happy Mahalaya 2024: Here are WhatsApp wishes, status, Facebook quotes and messages to share with your friends, family
Today (October 2) marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha after end of Pitru Paksha. This is the countdown for Durga Puja, the biggest festival for Bengalis, which will start a week later. 

In a way, Mahahalaya is the curtain-raiser for Durga Puja and Bengalis across the world will wake up early in the wee hours of the morning to listen to the chants of Mahishasur Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

Here are some wishes, quotes and greetings you can share with your loved ones on Mahalaya 2024:

*May all your worries go away. Lots of strength and good health to you. Subho Mahalaya!\

*Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Subho Mahalaya!

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your family!

*May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubho Mahalaya!

*May all your miseries end, and you have a lovely life ahead. Mahalaya wishes to you!

*Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Shubho Mahalaya!

*Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Shubho Mahalaya!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

Meet MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...

DNA Explainer: What action has BCCI taken on overseas players who pull out after being picked at IPL auction?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

Meet Indian man with ZERO salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

