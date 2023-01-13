Happy Lohri 2023: 30 WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family

Happy Lohri 2023

Lohri is the biggest festival in Punjab and other Northern states of India. It is a celebration of the harvest season. People pay their gratitude to Lord Sun during this festival. It is believed that Lohri's night is the longest night of the year. According to the Hindu calendar, Lohri marks the end of winter on the last day of the Hindu month Poush and the beginning of Magha month.

According to the Gregorian calendar the festival, Lohri, will be celebrated on January 14 this year, according to Drik Panchang

Also read: Lohri 2023: Significance, date, time, and legends around the festival

While we all try to spend the Lohri with our loved ones and family, sometimes we can not plan to be physically present. Here are some WhatsApp messages that you send to your loved ones to make them feel closer to you on this auspicious festival.

Happy Lohri 2023: WhatsApp Messages

Let us kill all the negativities of our lives in the fire of Lohri. Let us hope for brighter happier times with our loved ones. Happy Lohri to you.

Pher se laut aaya Bhangra dalne da din jab aag de kol saare aake manavange Lohri. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.



May God brighten our lives like the fire of Lohri and shower it with happiness and prosperity. Sending best wishes on Lohri to 2023. Happy Lohri to you all.



Phir aa gaya mausam makki di roti aur sarso de saag ka. Sabko Mubarak ho Lohri ka ye tyohar. Wishing a wonderful colorful Happy Lohri.

Mungfali, til aur gud layein aapke jeewan mein khushiyan. Lohri ka prakash kar de roshan aapke aane wale kal ko. Best wishes on this festival. Happy Lohri

Wishing you good times with your family on Lohri. Celebrate and dance to the beats of dhol and nagada. Stay blessed and happy, dear friend!

Let yourself loose as I hope and pray that you groove to the dancing tunes on this Lohri. Have a beautiful time with your friends and family. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

Hope you are blessed with this Lohri and forever with good health, fortune, and bounties of joy. Have a joyous 2023 Lohri!

May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with warmth of joy, happiness and love. Happy Lohri!

On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes





May this beautiful festival of harvest fill your life with happiness and positivity. May there be success and hope in your life. Warm wishes to you and your family. Happy Lohri my dear.



Let the festival of harvest brighten your life with prosperity and success. May you are blessed with soaring happiness and wonderful celebrations. Happy Lohri dearest sister.



Make this festival merrier and happier with lots of enjoyment, dance and music. May there be lots of celebrations on this occasion. Wishing a rocking Happy Lohri my friend.



On the joyous night of celebrations, let there be lots of happiness, joy and excitement. Wishing a warm Happy Lohri to the world’s best family which is my strength.



May you sing, enjoy and dance around the bonfire on the festival of harvest. May you are showered with happiness and glory. Best wishes to my sister. Happy Lohri to you.

Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Lohri 2023!

A Very Happy Lohri, wish you. May your life be as colorful and joyful as Lohri’s Festival.

“The crop withers without water, and it’s not going to bring a good price.”

“If the harvest did not return more than was sown, there would be no benefit to be gained by sowing a field of wheat.”

“There must be labour before the reward. Before you harvest, you plant. Before you reap joy, you sow in tears.”

Happy Lohri 2023: Quotes



May you sing and dance around the bonfire and seek blessings of Lord Sun for a prosperous and happy year ahead. A very Happy Lohri to you.



Wishing you the sweetness of gajjak and rewari. Wishing you the warmth of hearts around you. Wishing you a memorable and blessed Lohri.



Wishing you the most beautiful time of the year with your family and friends. Wishing you a Lohri full of high spirits and goodness around.



May the bonfire of Lohri fill into our hearts warmth of love, care and affection. Warm wishes on Lohri to everyone.



May the bright and beautiful celebrations of Lohri bless us with goodness and happiness. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you.