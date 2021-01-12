Lohri 2021: SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook wishes to send to your loved ones

Every year on January 13, North Indians predominantly in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh mark the beginning of the festive season with Lohri that is the onset of the harvest season. Lohri commemorates the passing of winter and is thus celebrated on the shortest day of the year. There is a belief that Lohri represents the longest night of the year, and the day following it is called Maghi. It is celebrated to offer thanks for making a bounteous harvest possible.

Though Lohri has highly been glamorised in many Bollywood and Punjabi films, it is simply a festival where people consume til (sesame seeds) and rorhi (jaggery) on the day of Lohri; as they are considered auspicious. The origin of the name comes from these two items which makes tilorhi ( til+rorhi) which eventually got shortened to Lohri.

Here are some warm wishes that you can to your friends and relatives on this festive day:

1. Gur di mithaas te mungfli di khushbu, makki de roti te sarson da saag, dil di khushi te apneyaan da pyaar, mubaarak hove tuhaanu eh Lohri da tyohaar!!! HAPPY LOHRI

2. May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri to one and all!

3. Sardi ki thartharahat mein, moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

4. Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam, Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam. Happy Lohri !!

5. Happy Lohri!! May all your wishes come true and may you achieve everything you desire. Enjoy your day and don’t forget to put revari, popcorn & moongfali in the Lohri fire. It will definitely bring luck to you!

6. Phir aa gayi bhangre di vari, Lohri manaun d karo taiyari.

7. No tear, no fear, khao mungfali aur foole aap ko 4 din phele Lohri ke bale bale

8. Jaise Jaise lohri ki aag tez ho, waise waise hamre dukhon ka ant ho. Lohri ka prakash aap ki zindagi ko parkashmay kar de. Happy Lohri.

9 Punjabi Bhangra te makhan-malai, punjabi tadka te dal frai, tuhanu LOHRI de lakh lakh vadhai..!! HAPPY LOHRI

10. Sunder mundarie hoy, tera kaun vichara hoy, Dula bhati vala hoy, Duli di dhi viyai hoy, Bus bus aa le 1 rupea baki lodi te ayi. Happy Lohri.

Hoping that the festival brings to you prosperity and enjoyment. Once again, Happy Lohri 2021!