Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: WhatsApp messages, status, wishes and quotes

Janmashtami, one of the most popular festivals of India, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eight incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is considered as one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated in India and is celebrated with great fervour and excitement worldwide. Hindus organise pujas, visit temples, decorate homes, fast for the whole day. They even offer prasad and donate to the poor.

On the occasion of the birth of Lord Krishna, we provide some nice greetings and messages that you can share with your loved ones. You can also use them to post on Facebook, WhatsApp, or other social networking platforms.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Whatsapp messages, status and wishes

May Krishna ji continuously shower you with joy, love, and tranquilly. Cheers to you and your family on Janmashtami! I hope Krishna's joyful melodies bring you joy and bliss on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra- Happy Janmashami! Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami. I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries. Keep in mind the principles that Lord Krishna imparted in the Gita and always abide by the path of dharma. Cheers to Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Quotes