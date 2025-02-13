Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and quotes to share on this special day.

Happy Kiss Day 2025: Kiss Day, celebrated on February 13, is a beautiful occasion in the Valentine’s Week lineup, symbolising love, affection, and intimacy. It is the perfect time to express your feelings to your special someone with heartfelt wishes, romantic messages, and thoughtful quotes. If you’re looking for the perfect way to make your loved one feel cherished, here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and quotes to share on this special day.

Happy Kiss Day 2025: Wishes

"A kiss is the silent language of love. Wishing you a Happy Kiss Day, my love!"

"May our kisses bring us closer and fill our hearts with endless love. Happy Kiss Day!"

"Every kiss we share is a promise of forever. Happy Kiss Day, my sweetheart!"

"On this special day, I send you a thousand kisses and all my love. Happy Kiss Day!"

"A kiss is the shortest distance between two hearts. Wishing you a lovely Kiss Day!"

Happy Kiss Day 2025: WhatsApp Messages

"Every time I kiss you, I fall in love all over again. Happy Kiss Day, my love!"

"A kiss is a beautiful trick to stop words when they become unnecessary. Sending you all my love on Kiss Day!"

"Your kisses are sweeter than honey and more magical than the stars. Wishing you a romantic Kiss Day!"

"Let’s celebrate this day with endless kisses and countless memories. Happy Kiss Day, my love!"

"A kiss from you makes my world brighter. Can’t wait to seal this day with love!"

Happy Kiss Day 2025: Quotes

"A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years." – Rupert Brooke

"Kissing is like drinking salted water. You drink, and your thirst increases." – Chinese Proverb

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." – Ingrid Bergman

"You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how." – Margaret Mitchell

"With a kiss, let us set out for an unknown world." – Alfred de Musset

