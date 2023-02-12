Happy Kiss Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, facebook status and greetings to share

Representational image

Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13, as part of the Valentine's Week celebration leading up to Valentine's Day on the 14th of February. It is a day dedicated to expressing love and affection through kissing. On Kiss Day, couples take the opportunity to show their love and affection for each other with a kiss. A kiss can be a simple peck on the cheek, a passionate lip lock, or anything in between. The point is to convey love and affection through physical touch. While Kiss Day is primarily observed by romantic couples, it can also be a day for friends and family to show affection for each other through hugs and kisses.

Here are some kiss day wishes that you can send to your loved ones:

Kiss Day 2023: WhatsApp Wishes

"Sending you lots of love and kisses on this special day. May our love continue to grow stronger with each passing day."

"Happy kiss day my love! Your kisses are like magic, they always make everything better."

"May this kiss day bring us even closer together and may our love never fade. Here's to us, forever and always."

"On this kiss day, I just want to remind you how much you mean to me. I love you more with every kiss."

"Happy kiss day! Here's to many more moments of love, laughter, and lots of kisses."

Kiss Day 2023: Messages

"A kiss is just a simple gesture, but it means the world to me when I get it from you. Happy Kiss Day!"

"Your kisses are like magic, they always take away all my worries and fill me with happiness. Happy Kiss Day my love!"

"I never knew that a kiss could be so powerful, until I met you. Happy Kiss Day! Let's create more memories with kisses."

"A kiss is a promise of love, a bond that cannot be broken. Happy Kiss Day to the person who holds the key to my heart."

"I don't need chocolates, flowers, or gifts to make my day. Just one kiss from you is enough to make me feel special. Happy Kiss Day!"

Kiss Day 2023: Quotes

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that’s what you’ve given me. That’s what I’d hoped to give you forever." - Nicholas Sparks

"A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving." - Cyrano de Bergerac

"Kisses are the flowers of affection." - Jeremy Taylor

"A kiss is a symbol of tenderness and love." - Richelle E. Goodrich