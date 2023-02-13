Search icon
Happy Kiss Day 2023: Singles flood social media with memes during Valentine’s week

Kiss Day is observed every year on February 13, checkout netizens memes and jokes on Kiss Day 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

People commemorate Kiss Day the day before Valentine’s Day. Kiss day is celebrated on February 13, which is the seventh day of Valentine's week. People have been busy during Valentine’s week celebrating specific days honouring various love gestures, starting with the rose day, chocolate day, promise day, teddy day and hug day. It’s time to celebrate Kiss Day! It’s the moment when lovers advance in the act of giving each other tender kisses to communicate their sentiments. 

While many embrace the Valentine's Day idea and set aside time to honour love gestures, not everyone finds it to be very appealing. Some people, whether they are married or single, don't want to participate in this capitalist scam the way that Westerners want them to. At this point, they create the meme fest as their method of celebration. 

Take a look at what kept people amused throughout Valentine’s week instead of all the Kiss Day gags:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

