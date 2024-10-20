This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2024 will be observed on October 20 i.e. tomorrow.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival for married women in India. Millions of women fast on this day, praying for their husbands' health, success, and happiness.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 20, which is tomorrow. Women follow a strict "Nirjala" fast, where they don't eat or drink from sunrise until they see the moon, praying for their husbands' prosperity and well-being.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Greetings, quotes, and wishes and WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones on Karwa Chauth:

May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

Let’s celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with happiness and joy! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you and your family!

May the festival of Karwa Chauth bring hope, smiles and good luck in your life! Have a blessed day!

As you celebrate the bond of marriage, here is wishing you a life of love and togetherness, today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the Almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra remind you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehndi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth!

Karwa Chauth is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that fill your life with happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep you happy. I will always be true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth!