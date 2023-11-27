Happy Kartik Purnima 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes to share with loved ones

Here are few greetings, cards and images we have curated to share with your family and loved ones on Kartik Purnima.

Kartik Purnima, a significant day for Hindus, is celebrated across India in diverse ways. It marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his profound meditation that commenced on Devshayani Ekadashi in Ashadha. Additionally, this day is believed to commemorate the birth of Matsya, the initial incarnation of Lord Vishnu as a fish. Vrinda, symbolizing the holy basil or Tulsi, is also said to have her birthday on this auspicious occasion. Many followers observe Tulsi Vivah, a symbolic union between the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu, spanning from Prabodhini Ekadashi to Kartik Purnima—the full moon of the month.

