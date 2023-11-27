Headlines

Happy Kartik Purnima 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes to share with loved ones

Here are few greetings, cards and images we have curated to share with your family and loved ones on Kartik Purnima.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

Kartik Purnima, a significant day for Hindus, is celebrated across India in diverse ways. It marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his profound meditation that commenced on Devshayani Ekadashi in Ashadha. Additionally, this day is believed to commemorate the birth of Matsya, the initial incarnation of Lord Vishnu as a fish. Vrinda, symbolizing the holy basil or Tulsi, is also said to have her birthday on this auspicious occasion. Many followers observe Tulsi Vivah, a symbolic union between the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu, spanning from Prabodhini Ekadashi to Kartik Purnima—the full moon of the month.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and quotes to Share

"May the Full Moon on Kartik Purnima bring peace and happiness today and every day of the year"

"May Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe keep your family safe and sound. Happy Kartik Purnima!

"I pray to Lord Vishnu that the heavenly light of the moon showers happiness on you and your loved ones. Happy Kartik Purnima!"

"Let all your prayers be answered on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. Happy Karthik Purnima!"

"Best wishes on Kartika Purnima to you are your family!" 

"Happy Karthik Purnima! Best wishes on this day from our family to yours!"

"May Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness. Happy Kartik Purnima!"

